STATEMENT: Saudi Sponsorship Of Women's World Cup Dropped

The following quote is from Anna Cusack, Advocacy and Policy Manager for Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand, in response to the news today that Visit Saudi will not be a sponsor of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia.

"The proposed sponsorship arrangement between Visit Saudi and FIFA was deeply problematic. But today, people power won. We have seen the power of people coming together, with thousands of voices saying no to sportswashing.

Of course, this is about much more than football. This is about standing in solidarity with Saudi women, girls and human rights activists, until they have the freedoms that everyone should have. Until they are not oppressed by the male guardianship system, until they are not imprisoned for promoting women’s rights, until people are not put to death.

We all must continue speaking out against the Saudi authorities’ human rights abuses and calling for much needed reforms. That includes the New Zealand Government raising concerns through all possible diplomatic channels and in public."

© Scoop Media

