Pacific Island Nations Commit To A Fossil Free Pacific And A Path To 100% Renewables

Friday, 17 March 2023, 10:07 pm
Press Release: 350.org

Port Vila, Vanuatu – Today, Pacific Island governments committed to create a “Fossil Fuel Free Pacific” and agreed on new Pacific-tailored development pathways based on 100% renewable energy.

Vanuatu and Tuvalu hosted the 2nd Pacific Ministerial Dialogue on Pathways for the Global Just Transition from Fossil Fuels in Port-Vila, Vanuatu, during a state of emergency after the country was hit by two severe cyclones and an earthquake in 48 hours.

Six Pacific countries – Vanuatu, Tuvalu, Tonga, Fiji, Niue, and the Solomon Islands – agreed on the “Port Vila Call for a Just Transition to a Fossil Fuel Free Pacific” which cements the region’s leadership in the global phase out of fossil fuels, and exemplifies Pacific innovation in making the just transition to accessible renewable energy.

Joseph Sikulu, 350.org Pacific Managing Director says,

“We welcome the Pacific leaders’ decision to commit to a Fossil Free Pacific and dramatically scale up the deployment of renewable energy and energy efficiency. There is no pathway to 1.5 degrees that doesn’t dramatically power down fossil fuels and power up just, equitable and renewable energy. Our people need global leaders to now follow the leadership and innovation of Pacific representatives at the Pacific Ministerial Dialogue in dramatically phasing out fossil fuels. But our people also need energy to power their homes, their fishing boats and their schools, which is where we are ready to work with governments in their commitment to progress the development and implementation of fossil free development pathways at the grassroots level.”

The Pacific region has consistently led the world in climate ambition and the political will to transition away from climate-destroying fossil fuels. This includes Vanuatu’s push for an advisory opinion on climate change from the International Court of Justice, the development of a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty and Tuvalu’s recent joining of the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance as a core member. All of this is despite almost no historical responsibility for the climate crisis and a constant battle on the frontlines of increasingly devastating climate impacts.

Brianna Fruean, Samoan Pacific Climate Warrior says,

"International climate negotiations are failing us. This dialogue of Pacific Ministers is stepping outside of the box and acknowledging that we must try new ways to save ourselves – and that is going to require a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty. While the guilty continue to reap profit off the expansion of fossil fuels behind our backs, the meeting is bringing renewed energy to Pacific leadership that will not just echo across our islands but drive action with our allies globally.”

But in order to make the transition swiftly and in a just and equitable manner, the Port Vila Call for a Just Transition also calls for expanded public and private finance for the just transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy at the scale required, with innovative, simplified mechanisms and reforms of existing financial institutions.

Cansin Leylim, 350.org Associate Director of Global Campaigns says:

"Pacific Island nations are once again showing immense leadership in the fight against the climate crisis, a crisis they had no part in creating, yet are suffering the worst impacts. Pacific leaders have told us time and again – in order to stay below 1.5 degrees, the historically responsible countries need to immediately commit to a fossil fuel free future without loopholes. This means ensuring adequate and grant-based climate finance is swiftly mobilised to both adapt to the crisis and limit the heating to survival limits, ensuring energy independence and resource resilience with renewable energy."

