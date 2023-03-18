World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

IPCC To Release Full 6th Assessment Report: Background And Greenpeace Quote

Saturday, 18 March 2023, 5:57 am
Press Release: Greenpeace

Approval of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) Synthesis Report on 13-17 March in Interlaken, Switzerland, with a launch on 20 March.

March 17 2023 - Completing the work of its sixth assessment cycle that started in 2015, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) will meet in a joint process with governments and scientists to close their Sixth Assessment Report. The Synthesis Report will integrate the findings of their three working group reports and three special reports published since 2018.

Anusha Narayanan, Global Project Lead against fossil fuel expansion at Greenpeace USA said:
This report adds an exclamation mark on the need for climate action. New fossil fuel projects – including drilling into carbon bombs from the US Permian Basin to Northwest Australia – are directly undermining the prospects of a habitable planet. The world cannot tolerate one more drop of new oil or gas if we are to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement”.

The report is expected to conclude, in simple language, how climate change and action has advanced since the previous assessment cycle that ended in 2014, addressing:

What’s happening in our climate system due to human-made emissions?

How’s it impacting people and other life on Earth?

What’s ahead in terms of future risks and changes?

What options do we have for dealing with both the causes and consequences of warming?

What’s needed to get on track with the Paris Agreement warming limit and other goals?

What happens if we continue to act too little too late? To whom? By when?

For the agreed outline of the Synthesis Report, see more here.

Greenpeace is an official observer to the IPCC and will be attending the approval meeting in Switzerland.

This will conclude the full story of the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report.

As the Synthesis Report will integrate findings from already existing reports, those reports and their summaries provide useful background reading.

Notes: See Greenpeace independent briefings on the IPCC AR6 contributions published previously: 
WGI report on Physical Science Basis (AR6 WG1)
WGII report on Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability (AR6 WG2)
WGIII report on Mitigation (AR6 WG3)

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Save The Children: Afghanistan: Eighteen Months After Ban, Classroom Doors Must Open For Secondary School Girls
As schools across Afghanistan prepare for the new academic year next week, secondary school aged girls must be allowed to go back to the classroom after an 18-month ban on their education, Save the Children said...
More>>


Save The Children: Syria On The Brink
As Syria enters its 13th year of conflict on March 15, the recent earthquakes that have hit the country have compounded the already dire humanitarian crisis after years of suffering, pushing the country to the brink, Save the Children said... More>>

Russia: UN Experts Alarmed By Recruitment Of Prisoners By “Wagner Group”
The recruitment of prisoners serving sentences in Russian correctional facilities for the private military and security contractor known as the “Wagner Group” was alarming, UN experts* said today... More>>



Globetrotter: Questions Grow About Tunisian Government Response To Yet Another Migrant Boat Tragedy
The latest migrant tragedy off the Tunisian coast, in which at least 14 people were killed during the first week of March, has led to further scrutiny of the country’s treatment of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa... More>>


UN: 300,000 Flee Ongoing Violence In DR Congo In February Alone
Humanitarians issued an alert on Friday for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where heavy fighting continues to uproot hundreds of thousands of people in east of the country... More>>

UN: In Ukraine, Guterres Pledges To Keep Seeking ‘Solutions And A Just Peace’

Speaking in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Wednesday, the Secretary-General assured President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the United Nations “will continue to seek solutions and a just peace for the people of Ukraine, and the world.”.. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 