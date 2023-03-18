IPCC To Release Full 6th Assessment Report: Background And Greenpeace Quote

Approval of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) Synthesis Report on 13-17 March in Interlaken, Switzerland, with a launch on 20 March.

March 17 2023 - Completing the work of its sixth assessment cycle that started in 2015, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) will meet in a joint process with governments and scientists to close their Sixth Assessment Report. The Synthesis Report will integrate the findings of their three working group reports and three special reports published since 2018.

Anusha Narayanan, Global Project Lead against fossil fuel expansion at Greenpeace USA said:

“This report adds an exclamation mark on the need for climate action. New fossil fuel projects – including drilling into carbon bombs from the US Permian Basin to Northwest Australia – are directly undermining the prospects of a habitable planet. The world cannot tolerate one more drop of new oil or gas if we are to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement”.

The report is expected to conclude, in simple language, how climate change and action has advanced since the previous assessment cycle that ended in 2014, addressing:

What’s happening in our climate system due to human-made emissions?

How’s it impacting people and other life on Earth?

What’s ahead in terms of future risks and changes?

What options do we have for dealing with both the causes and consequences of warming?

What’s needed to get on track with the Paris Agreement warming limit and other goals?

What happens if we continue to act too little too late? To whom? By when?

For the agreed outline of the Synthesis Report, see more here.

Greenpeace is an official observer to the IPCC and will be attending the approval meeting in Switzerland.

This will conclude the full story of the IPCC Sixth Assessment Report.

As the Synthesis Report will integrate findings from already existing reports, those reports and their summaries provide useful background reading.

Notes: See Greenpeace independent briefings on the IPCC AR6 contributions published previously:

WGI report on Physical Science Basis (AR6 WG1)

WGII report on Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability (AR6 WG2)

WGIII report on Mitigation (AR6 WG3)

© Scoop Media