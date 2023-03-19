World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

WHO Urges China To Be ‘Transparent’ In Sharing COVID-19 Data

Sunday, 19 March 2023, 6:57 pm
Press Release: UN News

The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to call for China to be ‘transparent’ in sharing COVID-19 data in efforts to determine the disease’s origins, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated on Friday in Geneva.

Speaking during his latest media briefing, Tedros noted that the world is in a much better position now that at any time in the pandemic, which just entered its fourth year.

For the first time, the weekly number of reported deaths in the past four weeks has been lower than when the pandemic was first declared.

“I am confident that this year we will be able to say that COVID-19 is over as a public health emergency of international concern,” he said.

Origins a mystery

“Even as we become increasingly hopeful about the end of the pandemic, the question of how it began remains unanswered,” he added.

Last Sunday, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention uploaded data to the global virus database, GISAID, related to samples taken at the Huanan market in January 2020.

The seafood market is located in Wuhan, the city where SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, first emerged.

Scientists from several countries downloaded and analyzed the data, which was later removed. They have reportedly found molecular evidence that animals were sold at the market, some which, including raccoon dogs, were susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection.

No definitive answer

Tedros said WHO contacted the Chinese CDC and urged them to share the data with the UN agency and the international scientific community.

WHO convened its Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO) on Tuesday. Researchers from the Chinese CDC and international scientists were asked to present their analyses.

“These data do not provide a definitive answer to the question of how the pandemic began, but every piece of data is important in moving us closer to that answer,” said Tedros.

He stressed that all data relating to studying the origins of COVID-19 needs to be shared with the international community immediately.

Appeal to China

“These data could have – and should have – been shared three years ago,” he said.

“We continue to call on China to be transparent in sharing data, and to conduct the necessary investigations and share the results.Understanding how the pandemic began remains both a moral and scientific imperative,” he added.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO lead on COVID-19, said the agency was already aware of environmental samples from the market that had tested positive, and the latest results offer “a deeper dive” into the information.

“What this does is provides clues…to help us understand what may have happened,” she said. "One of the big pieces of information that we do not have at the present time (is) the source of where these animals came from.”

She said WHO has repeatedly asked for studies to be done at other markets in Wuhan and across China, and to trace animals back to their source farms, as well as serology to be conducted on people who worked at the markets or on farms.

Research continues

Meanwhile, WHO continues to work with international partners to better understand how the pandemic began.

Dr. Van Kerkhove underlined the importance of data sharing so that international experts can conduct open and transparent analysis, as well as discussion and debate.

“Right now, there are several hypotheses that need to be examined, including how the virus entered the human population: either from a bat, through an intermediate host, or through the release, a breach in biosafety or biosecurity, from a lab. And we don't have a definitive answer of how the pandemic began,” she said.

Dr. Michael Ryan, Executive Director of WHO’s Emergencies Programmes, used the analogy of solving a jigsaw puzzle to explain the complexity of COVID-19 research and the need to have access to all available data.

“This is another piece of the jigsaw. It’s an important piece, but it does not determine what the picture shows," he said. "But what it does do is allow science to do its work."

Dr. Van Kherkove was also asked why China removed the data from the virus platform, but she said that question should really be addressed to the country’s CDC.

“What we understand is that this data was submitted by China CDC as part of their work in writing a publication; a publication that was submitted last year and put up as a pre-print. That pre-print is available,” she said.

“Our understanding is that that paper has been updated and re-submitted. And in the re-submission, China CDC put more data available on GISAID.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Save The Children: Afghanistan: Eighteen Months After Ban, Classroom Doors Must Open For Secondary School Girls
As schools across Afghanistan prepare for the new academic year next week, secondary school aged girls must be allowed to go back to the classroom after an 18-month ban on their education, Save the Children said...
More>>


Save The Children: Syria On The Brink
As Syria enters its 13th year of conflict on March 15, the recent earthquakes that have hit the country have compounded the already dire humanitarian crisis after years of suffering, pushing the country to the brink, Save the Children said... More>>

Russia: UN Experts Alarmed By Recruitment Of Prisoners By “Wagner Group”
The recruitment of prisoners serving sentences in Russian correctional facilities for the private military and security contractor known as the “Wagner Group” was alarming, UN experts* said today... More>>



Globetrotter: Questions Grow About Tunisian Government Response To Yet Another Migrant Boat Tragedy
The latest migrant tragedy off the Tunisian coast, in which at least 14 people were killed during the first week of March, has led to further scrutiny of the country’s treatment of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa... More>>


UN: 300,000 Flee Ongoing Violence In DR Congo In February Alone
Humanitarians issued an alert on Friday for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where heavy fighting continues to uproot hundreds of thousands of people in east of the country... More>>

UN: In Ukraine, Guterres Pledges To Keep Seeking ‘Solutions And A Just Peace’

Speaking in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Wednesday, the Secretary-General assured President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the United Nations “will continue to seek solutions and a just peace for the people of Ukraine, and the world.”.. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 