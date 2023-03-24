World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Chief Calls On EU To Help World Get ‘Back On Track’

Friday, 24 March 2023, 6:19 am
Press Release: UN News

UN Secretary-General António Guterres attended an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, seeking support for action on climate change, sustainable development and addressing the ongoing challenges linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a joint press encounter with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, Mr. Guterres appealed for EU leaders to help the world “get back on track” towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at a time when progress in so many parts of the world had been reversed.

Acceleration and reform

We need an acceleration agenda,” he said.

Mr. Guterres also highlighted the need for financial system reforms and urgent climate action.

He said the Russian invasion of Ukraine is causing “tremendous suffering” to the Ukrainian people, but also having a “huge impact” around the world.

The Secretary-General today attended a session with the members of the European Council in Brussels.

‘Timely opportunity’

In a readout of his closed door session with European Council members – the body that forms part of the executive of the European Union alongside the European Commission – The Spokesperson’s Office said on behalf of the UN chief that it had provided a “timely opportunity to discuss pressing global matters”.

Mr. Guterres thanked the European Union for its strong support of the UN and multilateralism overall, calling for greater cooperation in implementing his ‘Our Common Agenda’ blueprint, and next year’s Summit of the Future.

On Ukraine, he stressed the need for a “just peace” in line with the UN Charter, international law overall, and the General Assembly’s resolution.

“He provided an update on enhancing global food security through the Black Sea Grain Initiative and efforts to facilitate the exports of Russian food and fertilizers”, commending all EU citizens who had shown solidarity with the millions of Ukrainian refugees who have left the war zone.

Keeping 1.5 alive

On climate change, Mr. Guterres stressed the importance of his agenda to accelerate specific actions from all parties to implement recommendations of Monday’s IPCC report, “to keep the 1.5-degree limit alive.” 

“He welcomed the European Green Deal as a significant step in this direction and encouraged the EU to scale up its financial and technological cooperation with emerging and developing economies to close the emissions gap and deliver climate justice in the form of green jobs, strengthening adaptation, implementing the loss and damage fund, and protecting vulnerable communities everywhere.”

The Secretary-General expressed concerns about the “perfect storm” facing many developing countries from the COVID crisis, and cost of living crisis stemming from the invasion of Ukraine and accelerating climate change.

He underlined the importance of putting in place measures for a more equitable economic and financial system, including through banking reform, more effective debt relief, and an SDG stimulus.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: Uganda: Türk Urges President Not To Sign Shocking Anti-homosexuality Bill
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Wednesday said the adoption in Uganda of draconian new legislation targeting lesbian, gay and bisexual people was devastating and deeply disturbing, and called on President Yoweri Museveni not to promulgate it into law...
More>>


Simon Stiell: On The IPCC´s Synthesis Report Of The 6th Assessment Report
We’re running out of time but not out of options to address climate change. Today’s IPCC Synthesis Report of the Sixth Assessment Report adds more clarity and detail to a simple truth: we have to do more on climate change now. We are in a critical decade for climate action... More>>


UN: WHO Urges China To Be ‘Transparent’ In Sharing COVID-19 Data
The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to call for China to be ‘transparent’ in sharing COVID-19 data in efforts to determine the disease’s origins, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated on Friday in Geneva... More>>


UN: Burundi Announces First Polio Outbreak In More Than 30 Years

Health authorities in Burundi on Friday said that they had detected eight samples of polio, officially declaring the landlocked African nation’s first outbreak in more than 30 years... More>>


Globetrotter: Questions Grow About Tunisian Government Response To Yet Another Migrant Boat Tragedy
The latest migrant tragedy off the Tunisian coast, in which at least 14 people were killed during the first week of March, has led to further scrutiny of the country’s treatment of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa... More>>


UN: 300,000 Flee Ongoing Violence In DR Congo In February Alone
Humanitarians issued an alert on Friday for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where heavy fighting continues to uproot hundreds of thousands of people in east of the country... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 