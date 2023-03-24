World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Nozomi Networks Releases New Content Pack For ISA/IEC 62443 Compliance Reporting And Security Checks

Friday, 24 March 2023, 11:38 am
Press Release: Nozomi Networks

SYDNEY, Australia – March 24, 2023 Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced a new content pack for organisations working toward ISA/IEC 62443 compliance and certification. The ISA/IEC 62443 Content Pack makes it possible for Nozomi Networks platform users to quickly create custom queries and reports that help confirm their industrial automation and control systems (IACS) meet ISA/IEC 62443 standards. The Content Pack can also be used to assess an IACS’ security posture against ISA/IEC 62443 standards, identifying areas that align with the standards and areas that must be addressed in order to be compliant.

“Nozomi Networks’ ISA/IEC 62443 Content Pack technology brings everyone together around a set of reports and queries that helps users access the details they need to reach compliance,” said Chris Grove, Nozomi Networks Director of Cybersecurity Strategy. “Rather than reinvent the wheel each time a customer needs this data, a user can create and distribute a single file where it can then be imported into a Guardian, run as-is or edited, and then re-distributed to the public, across Guardians, or to partners, collaborators, user groups, wherever you want to share it.”

The ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards, developed by the International Society of Automation 99 committee (ISA99) and adopted by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), provides a framework to address and mitigate current and future security vulnerabilities in IACSs. The committee draws on the input and knowledge of security experts across the globe to develop consensus standards that are applicable to all industry sectors and critical infrastructure.

Nozomi Networks’ Content Packs are owned by Nozomi Networks’ user community and make it possible to export a combination of queries and reports into a single JSON file that can be shared in a completely separate environment. Content Packs do not contain any proprietary information and are safe to share. This allows Nozomi Networks and its customers to quickly share custom reports or queries internally or with the Nozomi Networks user community. The new ISA/IEC 62443 Content Pack covers parts 2-1 (security program best practices) and part 3-3 (definitions for system security requirements and security capabilities levels).

The ISA/IEC 62443 Content Pack is available now. Contact Nozomi Networks Sales to learn more.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Nozomi Networks on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: Uganda: Türk Urges President Not To Sign Shocking Anti-homosexuality Bill
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Wednesday said the adoption in Uganda of draconian new legislation targeting lesbian, gay and bisexual people was devastating and deeply disturbing, and called on President Yoweri Museveni not to promulgate it into law...
More>>


Simon Stiell: On The IPCC´s Synthesis Report Of The 6th Assessment Report
We’re running out of time but not out of options to address climate change. Today’s IPCC Synthesis Report of the Sixth Assessment Report adds more clarity and detail to a simple truth: we have to do more on climate change now. We are in a critical decade for climate action... More>>


UN: WHO Urges China To Be ‘Transparent’ In Sharing COVID-19 Data
The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to call for China to be ‘transparent’ in sharing COVID-19 data in efforts to determine the disease’s origins, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated on Friday in Geneva... More>>


UN: Burundi Announces First Polio Outbreak In More Than 30 Years

Health authorities in Burundi on Friday said that they had detected eight samples of polio, officially declaring the landlocked African nation’s first outbreak in more than 30 years... More>>


Globetrotter: Questions Grow About Tunisian Government Response To Yet Another Migrant Boat Tragedy
The latest migrant tragedy off the Tunisian coast, in which at least 14 people were killed during the first week of March, has led to further scrutiny of the country’s treatment of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa... More>>


UN: 300,000 Flee Ongoing Violence In DR Congo In February Alone
Humanitarians issued an alert on Friday for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where heavy fighting continues to uproot hundreds of thousands of people in east of the country... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 