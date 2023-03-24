Nozomi Networks Releases New Content Pack For ISA/IEC 62443 Compliance Reporting And Security Checks

SYDNEY, Australia – March 24, 2023 – Nozomi Networks, the leader in OT and IoT security, today announced a new content pack for organisations working toward ISA/IEC 62443 compliance and certification. The ISA/IEC 62443 Content Pack makes it possible for Nozomi Networks platform users to quickly create custom queries and reports that help confirm their industrial automation and control systems (IACS) meet ISA/IEC 62443 standards. The Content Pack can also be used to assess an IACS’ security posture against ISA/IEC 62443 standards, identifying areas that align with the standards and areas that must be addressed in order to be compliant.

“Nozomi Networks’ ISA/IEC 62443 Content Pack technology brings everyone together around a set of reports and queries that helps users access the details they need to reach compliance,” said Chris Grove, Nozomi Networks Director of Cybersecurity Strategy. “Rather than reinvent the wheel each time a customer needs this data, a user can create and distribute a single file where it can then be imported into a Guardian, run as-is or edited, and then re-distributed to the public, across Guardians, or to partners, collaborators, user groups, wherever you want to share it.”

The ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards, developed by the International Society of Automation 99 committee (ISA99) and adopted by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), provides a framework to address and mitigate current and future security vulnerabilities in IACSs. The committee draws on the input and knowledge of security experts across the globe to develop consensus standards that are applicable to all industry sectors and critical infrastructure.

Nozomi Networks’ Content Packs are owned by Nozomi Networks’ user community and make it possible to export a combination of queries and reports into a single JSON file that can be shared in a completely separate environment. Content Packs do not contain any proprietary information and are safe to share. This allows Nozomi Networks and its customers to quickly share custom reports or queries internally or with the Nozomi Networks user community. The new ISA/IEC 62443 Content Pack covers parts 2-1 (security program best practices) and part 3-3 (definitions for system security requirements and security capabilities levels).

The ISA/IEC 62443 Content Pack is available now. Contact Nozomi Networks Sales to learn more.

