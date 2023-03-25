World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

India: UN Expert Demands Immediate End To Crackdown On Kashmiri Human Rights Defenders

Saturday, 25 March 2023, 5:18 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (24 March 2023) – India must immediately end its crackdown against Kashmiri human rights defenders, a UN expert said today, after renowned Kashmiri human rights defender Khurram Parvez was arrested in a second case on terrorism charges.

“Indian authorities appear to be intensifying the long-standing repression of Kashmiri civil society,” said Mary Lawlor, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders. “The State must respect its human rights obligations and be held accountable where it violates them.”

On 22 March 2023, Khurram Parvez, already detained since November 2021 on accusations of terrorism, was arrested in a second case after two days of interrogation by the National Investigation Agency, India's main counter-terrorism body. He is accused of financing terrorism under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, through his work with the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS).

Prior to Parvez’s arrest, a former associate of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Societies (JKCCS), human rights defender and journalist Irfan Mehraj, was arrested in the same case on 20 March 2023 from Srinagar and immediately transferred to New Delhi. Former associates and volunteers of the JKCCS are facing coercion and intimidation from the authorities.

“The Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) carries out essential work monitoring human rights. Their research and analysis of human rights violations are of huge value, including to international organisations seeking to ensure accountability and non-repetition of abuses,” Lawlor said.

UN experts have repeatedly highlighted grave concerns regarding the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which allows the designation of any individual as a terrorist, bypassing the requirement to establish membership or association with banned groups. The Act is applied as a means of coercion against civil society, the media, and human rights defenders in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

The expert called for the release and the closing of the investigations against Kashmiri human rights defenders.

“Time and time again, the Government has been called upon to address the fundamental issues with the country's anti-terrorism framework and its misuse to smear and silence human rights defenders,” Lawlor said. “The arrest and detention of persons for exercising their human rights are arbitrary. There must be accountability and remedy where such abusive actions are taken.”

*The expert: Ms. Mary Lawlor, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders
The statement is endorsed by Mr. Clément Nyaletsossi Voule, Special Rapporteur on freedom of peaceful assembly and of association

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


United Nations: Largest River And Wetland Restoration Initiative In History Launched At UN Water Conference
A coalition of governments today launched the Freshwater Challenge - the largest ever initiative to restore degraded rivers, lakes and wetlands, which are central to tackling the world’s worsening water... More>>


UN: Uganda: Türk Urges President Not To Sign Shocking Anti-homosexuality Bill
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Wednesday said the adoption in Uganda of draconian new legislation targeting lesbian, gay and bisexual people was devastating and deeply disturbing, and called on President Yoweri Museveni not to promulgate it into law...
More>>


Simon Stiell: On The IPCC´s Synthesis Report Of The 6th Assessment Report
We’re running out of time but not out of options to address climate change. Today’s IPCC Synthesis Report of the Sixth Assessment Report adds more clarity and detail to a simple truth: we have to do more on climate change now. We are in a critical decade for climate action... More>>



UN: Burundi Announces First Polio Outbreak In More Than 30 Years

Health authorities in Burundi on Friday said that they had detected eight samples of polio, officially declaring the landlocked African nation’s first outbreak in more than 30 years... More>>


Globetrotter: Questions Grow About Tunisian Government Response To Yet Another Migrant Boat Tragedy
The latest migrant tragedy off the Tunisian coast, in which at least 14 people were killed during the first week of March, has led to further scrutiny of the country’s treatment of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa... More>>


UN: 300,000 Flee Ongoing Violence In DR Congo In February Alone
Humanitarians issued an alert on Friday for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where heavy fighting continues to uproot hundreds of thousands of people in east of the country... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 