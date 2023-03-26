IPMSDL Congratulates Indigenous Maya Ch’orti’ Water Defenders For Winning Criminalization Case

The International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation (IPMSDL) applauded the dismissal of a case filed by a mining company against four Mayan Ch’orti’ leaders defending their rivers and ancestral territories.

“This is a victory for our waters and for Indigenous Peoples around the world facing criminalization and judicial harassment for standing up for their lands and their right to self-determination. This proves that protecting our natural resources, amid all the vilification we face, is justified,” said Beverly Longid, Global Coordinator of IPMSDL.

On March 22, the Judge of First Criminal Instance of Chiquimula dismissed and ordered closure of the investigation and proceedings against the leaders Juan Carlos Pérez Canán, Leonor Crisóstomo Méndez, Guillermo Ramírez Pérez and Fredy Geovany Ramírez Ramírez, accused of illegal detention by the mining company Cantera Los Manantiales.

The case stemmed when the mining company owner, on July 2019, broke down the four-month peaceful protest of the Maya Chorti of Olopa es Chiquimula community demanding the closure of the mining operations. The company’s security also fired shots and assaulted the leader Irma Méndez.

“This is a significant ruling for the people who maintain the resistance of their territories and resources, in addition to the fact that doing so on a date that commemorates World Water Day,” Francisco Vivar Castellanos, defense attorney of one of the defendants said.

In 2016 a prosecution process began against 21 people denouncing the mining but the cases were quickly dropped. In 2019 and in 2021, the community leaders continued to face criminal charges from the mining company. Death threats, intimidation, and defamation charges also occurred to subdue the communities resistance.

“It’s a vicious global trend, it must stop now. Indigenous water defenders standing to protect their rivers against mining, large dams and so-called development projects funded by multinational corporations of international financial institutions carry the burnt of criminalization, and worse, violence, killings and other atrocities from private and government forces,” Jiten Yumnam, IPMSDL International Coordinating Council shared.

But the struggle continues as five more Mayan Ch’orti’ leaders and human rights defenders (María Méndez, Bernardino Pérez, Juan Agustín, Santos Gerónimo Ramos Méndez and Rosa Margarita Pérez Canán) are set to face standing court cases in May to be assisted by the Centro de Acción Legal en Derechos Humanos (CALDH).

“World leaders are gathering in New York with their blah blah blah on how to solve the global water crisis. But in Guatemala, in Northeast India, in the Philippines, in Africa and in many indigenous territories, Indigenous Peoples live in everyday danger of losing their lives and rights defending the few remaining rivers, watersheds and water sources,” Yumnam stated referring to the UN Water Conference 2023 seeking voluntary commitments of countries to meet the global water-related goals and targets.

“The emergency is right before our eyes, but the governments remain mum and acting business as usual with mining, dam investments and corporations. One bold and urgent action we must take is to ensure that Indigenous Peoples are free to protect their land and waters and not in jail or fearing for their lives,” Longid ended.

