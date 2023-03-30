FWRM GIRLS Programme Shifts To The West

For the first time, the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement (FWRM) is implementing its flagship leadership development programme with adolescent girls between the ages of 13-17 in the Western Division.

FWRM’s Grow. Inspire. Relate. Lead. Succeed -GIRLS Programme is supported by the Australian Government in partnership with the Pacific Girl Program that is managed by Pacific Women Lead at Pacific Community (SPC).

FWRM Executive Director Nalini Singh shared that "FWRM is excited with the new direction of the programme and shifting the focus from central division to include the perspectives of girls from the communities in the West”.

She said moving the GIRLS Programme to different localities ensures that girls from different locations are able to access a platform where they can develop and strengthen their leadership skills.

“I’m so excited to have been selected to be part of this forum and I am looking forward to learning as much as I can especially on issues affecting girls like me and making friends with all the other girls here,” said a GIRL participant.

A parent stated that the programme will be an opportunity to assist his daughter in making a better career choice after leaving high school.

“Your voices are important, the issues raised during such programme go beyond these walls and with strong advocacy skills, you can influence national policies and laws, that is the strength of these kinds of spaces,” Ms Singh said at the orientation event held last Saturday in Nadi.

Ms Singh said FWRM was glad to see the keen interest shown by the participants and encouraged participants to maximize on their learning journey.

This work is a build up to the 3rd Girls Forum which commences in May 2023. The FWRM GIRLS Programme have implemented two forums in 2021 and 2022 in the Central Division.

