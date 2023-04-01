World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Fujitsu Recognized As A Leader In The Gartner Magic Quadrant For Outsourced Digital Workplace Services Report

Saturday, 1 April 2023, 5:54 am
Press Release: JCN Newswire

TOKYO, Mar 31, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it was recognized as a Leader by Gartner in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services (1). From our perspective, Fujitsu's inclusion in the report reflects its established reputation in this field and commitment to enhancing the experience for its customers and their end users through an innovative, sustainability-driven portfolio of Managed Workplace Services, exemplified through its Work Life Shift offerings launched in 2020 alongside transformative initiatives for over 120,000 Fujitsu employees worldwide.

According to Gartner, sustainability increasingly represents one of the main trends reshaping the ODWS market in the short and long term: "Many organizations in Europe and several in North America and Asia/Pacific are actively working toward becoming carbon-neutral in response to climate change and socioeconomic demand. As a result, Gartner has observed the emergence of ODWS solutions that track, and aim to reduce, their own carbon footprint."

Megumi Shimazu, SEVP, Head of Global Solutions, at Fujitsu, comments: "We're delighted to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services. Fujitsu strives to deliver improved wellbeing and engagement for its employees and customers alike based on our unique Human Centric Experience Design (HXD) methodology, with a proven track record of transformative initiatives like Work Life Shift. In line with our new Uvance strategy, Fujitsu remains more committed than ever to looking for new ways to help organizations transform their ways of working using innovative technologies to drive positive change for our environment, our society, and our economies."

Gartner recognizes Fujitsu as a Magic Quadrant Leader access the report (https://mkt-americas.global.fujitsu.com/l/986791/2023-03-30/2nsdyf)

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

(1) Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services, Daniel Barros, DD Mishra, Biswajit Maity, Karl Rosander, 13 March 2023. Gartner evaluated 17 vendors to enable sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders to select the best vendor to help with digital workplace outsourcing. The vendors evaluated are recognized based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$32 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.

