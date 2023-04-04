World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

West Kwaio Constituency Deliver Livelihood Projects To Constituents

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 3:58 am
Press Release: Solomon Islands MRD

West Kwaio Constituency (WKC) under the leadership of the Member of Parliament Honourable Claudius Tei’ifi has begun implementing its Constituency Development Fund (CDF) programme as it delivers livelihood projects to beneficiaries.

This was after two major deliveries of agricultural tools and housing hardware materials to the constituency on two separate chartered shipments on the 19 and 30 March, 2023. Delivery to communities currently underway in WKC.

Constituency Development Officer (CDO) Bobby Siarani said deliveries will cover the three wards (26,27 & 28) in the constituency.

For the agricultural tools, he said will be used by farmers, constituents and communities towards the rehabilitation and coconut replanting program that Hon. Tei’ifi initiated in the constituency including other farming undertakings.

“Hardware materials will go towards community projects and individuals under the constituency housing programme.”

Mr Siarani added that it is the ongoing commitment of WKC under the leadership of Hon. Tei’ifi to guarantee communities, families and individuals are supported through the CDF program.

He said WKC office will continue to work in partnership with communities and individuals to advanced rural development in the constituency and make sure projects are delivered to improve constituent’s livelihood.

Mr Siarani also thanked MRD and its role in facilitating the CDF program that drives development and economic empowerment in rural areas.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) as the ministry responsible for the CDF program was impressive to see constituencies moving in terms of using the CDF for the benefit of its rural people and witnessing West Kwaio Constituency delivering such livelihood projects is encouraging.

MRD acknowledged WKC Member of Parliament for his leadership and the vision he has towards development aspirations of the constituency to improve social and economic livelihood of its constituents.

CDF is a programme of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) and is implemented by the 50 constituencies in the country through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) purposely to improve the social and economic livelihoods of all Solomon Islanders.

Peoples Republic of China (PRC) is the only donor partner providing CDF support to the Solomon Islands Government since 2019 – 2022.

MRD’s vision is to ensure all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihood.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Solomon Islands MRD on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

NZ Red Cross: International Delegate Reports On A Visit To The Earthquake Zone In Türkiye
International delegate, Dallas Roy has made his first visit to south eastern Türkiye, in the area devastated by earthquakes two months ago. Fourteen million people have been directly affected... More>>



Euro-Med Monitor: Little To Report On The Progress Of Achieving Justice After 150 Days Of Al-Sudani’s Government Taking Power
Despite the passing of 150 days since the new government, led by Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, began work, the most prominent cases where victims await justice remain stalled, said Euro-Med Monitor in a statement... More>>



ITUC: Belarus: ILO tightens pressure over workers’ rights violations
The ILO is increasing pressure on the Belarus government over its continued and severe violations of fundamental workers’ rights...
More>>



Save The Children: Vanuatu: Crisis Still Unfolding One Month On From Back-to-back Cyclones
One month after back-to-back tropical cyclones and an earthquake struck Vanuatu in less than a week, concerning health issues are emerging as communities struggle with limited access to safe drinking water and food, said Save the Children... More>>


Save The Children: Ukraine: Children In Dire Need As War Plunges Nearly Half Of Families Into 'Extreme Poverty'
Two out of five families in Ukraine are in extreme need of livelihoods and basic items, Save the Children said today, as the country is now experiencing unprecedented rates of displacement, inflation, and unemployment one year into full-scale war... More>>



UN: Burundi Announces First Polio Outbreak In More Than 30 Years

Health authorities in Burundi on Friday said that they had detected eight samples of polio, officially declaring the landlocked African nation’s first outbreak in more than 30 years... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 