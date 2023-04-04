West Kwaio Constituency Deliver Livelihood Projects To Constituents

West Kwaio Constituency (WKC) under the leadership of the Member of Parliament Honourable Claudius Tei’ifi has begun implementing its Constituency Development Fund (CDF) programme as it delivers livelihood projects to beneficiaries.

This was after two major deliveries of agricultural tools and housing hardware materials to the constituency on two separate chartered shipments on the 19 and 30 March, 2023. Delivery to communities currently underway in WKC.

Constituency Development Officer (CDO) Bobby Siarani said deliveries will cover the three wards (26,27 & 28) in the constituency.

For the agricultural tools, he said will be used by farmers, constituents and communities towards the rehabilitation and coconut replanting program that Hon. Tei’ifi initiated in the constituency including other farming undertakings.

“Hardware materials will go towards community projects and individuals under the constituency housing programme.”

Mr Siarani added that it is the ongoing commitment of WKC under the leadership of Hon. Tei’ifi to guarantee communities, families and individuals are supported through the CDF program.

He said WKC office will continue to work in partnership with communities and individuals to advanced rural development in the constituency and make sure projects are delivered to improve constituent’s livelihood.

Mr Siarani also thanked MRD and its role in facilitating the CDF program that drives development and economic empowerment in rural areas.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) as the ministry responsible for the CDF program was impressive to see constituencies moving in terms of using the CDF for the benefit of its rural people and witnessing West Kwaio Constituency delivering such livelihood projects is encouraging.

MRD acknowledged WKC Member of Parliament for his leadership and the vision he has towards development aspirations of the constituency to improve social and economic livelihood of its constituents.

CDF is a programme of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) and is implemented by the 50 constituencies in the country through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) purposely to improve the social and economic livelihoods of all Solomon Islanders.

Peoples Republic of China (PRC) is the only donor partner providing CDF support to the Solomon Islands Government since 2019 – 2022.

MRD’s vision is to ensure all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihood.

