World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Euro-Med Monitor Concludes First Phase Of Youth For Rights Fellowship

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 5:24 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Beirut – The first phase of Euro-Med Monitor’s Beirut-based Youth for Rights Fellowship programme, which spans a total of four months and currently enrols over 20 young people from various Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries, has concluded. This initiative is part of the organisation’s overall strategy to provide youth with a platform and turn victims of human rights violations across the region, who are often passive recipients of outside aid, into active defenders of their own rights.

The programme’s first phase took place at Euro-Med Monitor’s regional office in Lebanon’s capital and lasted eight weeks. It included intensive training and lectures on human rights work, international law, international humanitarian law, procedural mechanisms for defending human rights, and practical steps to achieve these mechanisms. During the second phase, fellows will undertake two months of practical training in partner human rights organisations, where each fellow will be supervised by a special supervisor who will provide guidance and support throughout the training period.

Euro-Med Monitor launched the Youth for Rights Fellowship in Beirut in early February with the intent to strengthen young people’s capacities in engaging directly in human rights work, defending human rights in their own societies, and creating job opportunities for themselves, by connecting these youths with other international, regional, and local human rights organisations.

“While youth have the potential to play a significant role in supporting societies and finding solutions to humanitarian crises, youth in the MENA region face enormous [barriers to] political, social, and economic participation, and the support provided to them is typically based on temporary, non-sustainable projects,” said Ramy Abdu, Chairman of Euro-Med Monitor, at the end of the programme’s final session. He encouraged fellows to continue learning the mechanisms of defending human rights and promoting a culture of human rights in their societies: “One of the most important strategies and philosophies of Euro-Med Monitor’s work is to enable victims to empower themselves and their communities, as well as transform target groups from recipients of support into active human rights defenders.”

Abdu emphasised that one of Euro-Med Monitor’s core values is supporting youth, and that one way to do so is to make them an integral part of the organisation’s staff and volunteer teams in all of its workplaces. At the end of the four-month training programme, fellows will have many of the requisite tools to feel secure in entering the world of human rights advocacy, where they will be able to tackle rights issues across the globe. They will have been trained by experts in international law, international humanitarian law, and human rights defence mechanisms, and will have acquired a wide range of human rights skills, such as documentation, monitoring, research, lobbying, and advocacy.

Muhammed Shehadah, Euro-Med Monitor's Chief of Programmes and Communications, delivered the final lecture, which included theoretical training on lobbying and advocacy mechanisms to support the rights of marginalised groups, as well as methods of communicating with decision-makers to urge them to stop violations.

The second phase of the programme begins this week, with fellows working with partner human rights organisations and preparing to publish their own detailed human rights reports—to put the skills learned in lectures into practice.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

NZ Red Cross: International Delegate Reports On A Visit To The Earthquake Zone In Türkiye
International delegate, Dallas Roy has made his first visit to south eastern Türkiye, in the area devastated by earthquakes two months ago. Fourteen million people have been directly affected... More>>



Euro-Med Monitor: Little To Report On The Progress Of Achieving Justice After 150 Days Of Al-Sudani’s Government Taking Power
Despite the passing of 150 days since the new government, led by Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, began work, the most prominent cases where victims await justice remain stalled, said Euro-Med Monitor in a statement... More>>



ITUC: Belarus: ILO tightens pressure over workers’ rights violations
The ILO is increasing pressure on the Belarus government over its continued and severe violations of fundamental workers’ rights...
More>>



Save The Children: Vanuatu: Crisis Still Unfolding One Month On From Back-to-back Cyclones
One month after back-to-back tropical cyclones and an earthquake struck Vanuatu in less than a week, concerning health issues are emerging as communities struggle with limited access to safe drinking water and food, said Save the Children... More>>


Save The Children: Ukraine: Children In Dire Need As War Plunges Nearly Half Of Families Into 'Extreme Poverty'
Two out of five families in Ukraine are in extreme need of livelihoods and basic items, Save the Children said today, as the country is now experiencing unprecedented rates of displacement, inflation, and unemployment one year into full-scale war... More>>



UN: Burundi Announces First Polio Outbreak In More Than 30 Years

Health authorities in Burundi on Friday said that they had detected eight samples of polio, officially declaring the landlocked African nation’s first outbreak in more than 30 years... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 