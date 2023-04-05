Vertiv Recognises Australian Partners With Annual Channel Award Program

Datacom, Fujitsu, and Data#3 among winners in expanded IT Awards, while Power Quality Group and Natural Power Solutions receive top Mechanical & Electrical Awards

Sydney, Australia [April 5, 2023] – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced the Australian channel partners that have been recognised for their extraordinary contributions to the company’s IT and Mechanical & Electrical (M&E) businesses in 2022.

This year, Vertiv expanded its IT awards categories to honour five strategic IT alliance partners. This recognises the company’s strengthening relationships in this space, and maturing interdependence alongside its established M&E business.

Vertiv selected 13 recipients in total, awarding the prestigious group of IT and M&E partners and individuals for their valued expertise and commitment to the local channel.

All recipients, including Power Quality Group which received the prestigious Partner of the Year accolade, celebrated at separate award events with Vertiv. Datacom was awarded honours for Highest IT Sales, while Natural Power Solutions topped Highest M&E Sales for the second year in a row.

All M&E recipients:

Partner of the Year: Power Quality Group

Highest Sales: Natural Power Solutions

Best in Class Solution Provider: Secure Bits

Best in Class Wholesale: Lawrence & Hanson, Pacific Datacom

Best in Class Thermal Solutions: SRA Solutions

Emerging Partner: UPS Solutions

Champion Technical: George Kyprianou, Air Water Power

Champion Distribution Sales: Richard Reeve, Orion

All IT recipients:

Highest Sales: Datacom

Best in Class Solution Provider: Fujitsu

Best in Class IT Management: Data#3

Best in Class Government: Kirra Services

Emerging Partner: NK2IT

“In today’s digital world, data centre interruption not only prompts data loss, it triggers disrupted experience,” said Vai Le, A/NZ associate director for channels at Vertiv. “Our award winners have shown their clear understanding of the importance of pairing reliable power, cooling and racking with intelligent IT storage and networking. Only then can data centres do as they’re meant to; reliably process, store, and enable access to data for better digital experiences.

“We would like to thank our 2022 winners and entire team of IT and M&E reseller partners and distributors. Our partners are experts in their field, and we leverage their incumbent position to consistently deliver value and tailored, full-line service.”

For more information about the Vertiv Partner Program, visit Vertiv.com.

