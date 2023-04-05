World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Vertiv Recognises Australian Partners With Annual Channel Award Program

Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 11:24 am
Press Release: Vertiv

Datacom, Fujitsu, and Data#3 among winners in expanded IT Awards, while Power Quality Group and Natural Power Solutions receive top Mechanical & Electrical Awards

Sydney, Australia [April 5, 2023] – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced the Australian channel partners that have been recognised for their extraordinary contributions to the company’s IT and Mechanical & Electrical (M&E) businesses in 2022.

This year, Vertiv expanded its IT awards categories to honour five strategic IT alliance partners. This recognises the company’s strengthening relationships in this space, and maturing interdependence alongside its established M&E business.

Vertiv selected 13 recipients in total, awarding the prestigious group of IT and M&E partners and individuals for their valued expertise and commitment to the local channel.

All recipients, including Power Quality Group which received the prestigious Partner of the Year accolade, celebrated at separate award events with Vertiv. Datacom was awarded honours for Highest IT Sales, while Natural Power Solutions topped Highest M&E Sales for the second year in a row.

All M&E recipients:

  • Partner of the Year: Power Quality Group
  • Highest Sales: Natural Power Solutions
  • Best in Class Solution Provider: Secure Bits
  • Best in Class Wholesale: Lawrence & Hanson, Pacific Datacom
  • Best in Class Thermal Solutions: SRA Solutions
  • Emerging Partner: UPS Solutions
  • Champion Technical: George Kyprianou, Air Water Power
  • Champion Distribution Sales: Richard Reeve, Orion

All IT recipients:

  • Highest Sales: Datacom
  • Best in Class Solution Provider: Fujitsu
  • Best in Class IT Management: Data#3
  • Best in Class Government: Kirra Services
  • Emerging Partner: NK2IT

“In today’s digital world, data centre interruption not only prompts data loss, it triggers disrupted experience,” said Vai Le, A/NZ associate director for channels at Vertiv. “Our award winners have shown their clear understanding of the importance of pairing reliable power, cooling and racking with intelligent IT storage and networking. Only then can data centres do as they’re meant to; reliably process, store, and enable access to data for better digital experiences.

“We would like to thank our 2022 winners and entire team of IT and M&E reseller partners and distributors. Our partners are experts in their field, and we leverage their incumbent position to consistently deliver value and tailored, full-line service.”

For more information about the Vertiv Partner Program, visit Vertiv.com.

# # #

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

