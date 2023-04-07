World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Burkina Faso: UN Human Rights Chief troubled by further curbs on media and civic space

Friday, 7 April 2023, 5:42 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

GENEVA (6 April 2023) – UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk on Thursday said he was deeply troubled by restrictions on media and civic space in Burkina Faso after the suspension of media outlets and expulsion of two foreign correspondents from the country, amid wider curbs against freedom of expression in the country.

“In this period of transition, protection of independent voices is more necessary than ever – to enable scrutiny, to facilitate accountability, and to allow the space for the Burkinabé people to build a resilient, stable and inclusive society together,” the High Commissioner said.

Since the issuance of Communique No.3 of 30 September 2022, the activities of all civil society organisations and political parties have been suspended in the country. Following this, there have been a number of steps taken to restrict the work of the media. In December, the Government suspended transmission of Radio France International. On 27 March, France24 broadcasts were switched off in Burkina Faso. And just last week, two journalists from the newspapers Le Monde and Libération were expelled, following interrogation by intelligence services.

“I am particularly concerned that a journalist was expelled following the reporting on a video that appears to show extrajudicial executions of children in the northern town of Ouahigouya,” Türk said. “When such grave allegations come to light, it is the duty of the authorities to promptly hold thorough, impartial and transparent investigations to establish the facts and, if applicable, ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.”

The High Commissioner stressed that the UN Human Rights Office in Burkina Faso would continue to work with the authorities, civil society and other partners towards strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights in the country.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


European Commission: Speech By President Von Der Leyen On EU-China Relations To The Mercator Institute
Ladies and Gentlemen, It is a real pleasure to be here at this very special event co-hosted by two of Europe's most knowledgeable and independent-minded think tanks... More>>


Save The Children: UKRAINE: Tragic Milestone As Children's Death Toll Passes 500
The number of children confirmed killed in Ukraine has passed 500 after more than 13 months of full-scale war, Save the Children said today. Since February 2022, at least one child has been killed every day in Ukraine...
More>>

NZ Red Cross: International Delegate Reports On A Visit To The Earthquake Zone In Türkiye
International delegate, Dallas Roy has made his first visit to south eastern Türkiye, in the area devastated by earthquakes two months ago. Fourteen million people have been directly affected... More>>


Save The Children: Vanuatu: Crisis Still Unfolding One Month On From Back-to-back Cyclones
One month after back-to-back tropical cyclones and an earthquake struck Vanuatu in less than a week, concerning health issues are emerging as communities struggle with limited access to safe drinking water and food, said Save the Children... More>>


Save The Children: Ukraine: Children In Dire Need As War Plunges Nearly Half Of Families Into 'Extreme Poverty'
Two out of five families in Ukraine are in extreme need of livelihoods and basic items, Save the Children said today, as the country is now experiencing unprecedented rates of displacement, inflation, and unemployment one year into full-scale war... More>>



UN: Burundi Announces First Polio Outbreak In More Than 30 Years

Health authorities in Burundi on Friday said that they had detected eight samples of polio, officially declaring the landlocked African nation’s first outbreak in more than 30 years... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 