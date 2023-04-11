World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Comment By UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk On Sentencing Of Human Rights Defenders In China

Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 10:50 am
Press Release: United Nations Human Rights Commissioner

“I am very concerned that two prominent human rights defenders in China – Ding Jiaxi and Xu Zhiyong – have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms, at variance with international human rights law standards.

Human rights law requires that people not be prosecuted or otherwise punished for voicing their criticism of Government policies. It also requires respect for fair trial and due process rights, and proper investigations into any allegations of ill-treatment.

I will follow up on these cases with the authorities. It is important that steps are taken to ensure that other human rights defenders are not targeted for exercising their human rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly.”

