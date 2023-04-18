World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Ensuring A Smooth Journey Along The Transfer Path

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 5:24 am
Press Release: Hugh Grant

Transferring to complete a bachelor’s degree is becoming more and more popular for students across the United States. In the state of Kentucky specifically, transfer success is essential to the state’s plan to reach 60% of the population holding a postsecondary degree by 2030.

There are a number of reasons why a student may choose to follow a transfer pathway. The main incentive to do so is to save money. The cost of college can be significantly reduced when a student attends community college for an associate degree and then transfers to a university for their bachelor’s degree. In Kentucky, for example, 81% of transfer students choose public universities, which currently have a tuition of about $13k. Another reason why students may choose to transfer is because of their potential opportunities to make more money. Experts say that students who complete a bachelor’s degree after receiving an associate degree have higher incomes than those who did not transfer. In Kentucky, ten years after receiving a degree, bachelor’s graduates are earning nearly twice as much as associate graduates.

The problem currently remains that too few transfer-aspiring students reach their goal of a bachelor’s degree. Tens of thousands of students are entering the transfer pathway each year, a pipeline that continues to fill with thousands more year after year. However, the current plan for transfer students is proving to be ineffective, indicating a need for change and increased support. The current 2+2 formula pushes for two years at a community college and two years in a bachelor’s program. However, nationally, only 8% of transfer students are completing their schooling in this manner. 70% of students are completing a bachelor’s degree only after completing their associate degree first, taking extra time and money to reach their goals.

It is clear that students face many obstacles when transferring, as the national transfer rate is declining and the need for change is looking us square in the face. Transfer success is also currently an equity issue. Nationally, white students are twice as likely to transfer as black and hispanic students. In addition, students from higher income households are twice as likely to transfer than students from low income households.

Fortunately, there are solutions to connecting the transfer path in the United States. First, institutional work to make major and minor planning easy for students to manage should be a priority. Similarly, transfer students should have access to competent advisors that can guide them during this transformative period in their academic journey. Finally, ensuring that it is simple and easy to transfer credits from one institution to the next will relieve mountains of stress from students looking to pursue a bachelor’s degree. Overall, gaining early momentum and reaching important milestones with the help of institutions and their unwavering support will go a long way for thousands of students.

Connecting the path for community colleges to universities is vital to transfer success. The needs of students should be paramount to any other effort, as the well-being of learners is what keeps colleges afloat. Credit mobility, ease of transferring, and recognition of learning are just the start to a prosperous transfer journey. Institutional collaboration is also necessary, as it better serves students who wish to begin at a community college and eventually move to a full time university. Finally, removing obstacles to ensure a seamless transfer will maximize success and interest in achieving a bachelor’s degree.

Learners, advisors, and states as a whole can strengthen the experience for those in the transfer pathway, ensuring that student success remains at the top of the priority list in the United States.

