Al Jazeera English Named Broadcaster Of The Year At The 2023 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards For 7th Year Running

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 5:21 am
Press Release: Al Jazeera

Doha – April 19, 2023

Al Jazeera English (AJE) was named ‘Broadcaster of the Year’ at the 2023 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards for the seventh consecutive year.

The channel collected an impressive array of gold, silver and bronze medals for its news and programmes coverage.

The ‘Broadcaster of the Year’ award, considered the premier prize by the organisers, goes to the media organisation that wins the highest number of gold medals.

The awards featured entries from over 40 countries, covering content screened on U.S and international broadcasters including ABC, BBC, NBC and CBC.

The winners were announced during a virtual ceremony on April 18th.

Al Jazeera English won a total of eight gold medals, including a win for its breaking news coverage of the killing of veteran Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh by Israeli forces on May 11 2022 in Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

Al Jazeera correspondent Charles Stratford won a gold medal for his fearless frontline coverage of the Ukraine war.

Other gold medals went to powerful episodes from the investigative strands Fault Lines and 101 East as well as to the observational documentary strand Witness and the Africa Direct series.

The channel also won 10 silver and 16 bronze medals.

“It’s an honour to be named Broadcaster of the Year by the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards,” said Giles Trendle, Managing Director of Al Jazeera English. “Like many media organisations, our journalists face so many challenges in reporting the news and telling the important stories from around the world that matter. This reward is a tribute to our wonderful, creative, hardworking teams who deliver so consistently and with such professionalism. I would like to thank the international jurors and our media industry peers for recognizing the work we do.”

Other divisions in the Al Jazeera Media Network also won top awards. The Al Jazeera Investigative Unit won a gold medal for its film ‘The Labour Files – The Hierarchy’ and another for ‘The Truth Illusion’.

All content was screened and judged by the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards Grand Jury of over 200 producers, directors, writers, and other creative media professionals from around the globe.

For over 60 years, New York Festivals TV & Film Awards have honoured exceptional and innovative content created on all continents and seen across all platforms.

Al Jazeera English is a highly decorated news and current affairs channel. In recent years it has won three Royal Television Society awards; an Edward R Murrow award; a Peabody and several Emmys, among other awards.

