World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

ManageEngine Study Reveals Observability And AIOps Knowledge GapHinders Customer Experience Improvements

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 12:05 pm
Press Release: ManageEngine

ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced the results of its State of ITOM in 2023 study, which examined the trends observed in ITOM.

In today's digital landscape, providing a seamless customer experience (CX) has become a top priority for IT operations teams. They are increasingly turning to observability and AIOps to achieve this. However, the study found that organisations face several challenges while adopting both technologies.

The primary challenge with observability was a lack of understanding. More than 57% of the IT decision makers who responded stated that their organisation was not fully familiar with the concept of observability. Similarly, more than 65% of respondents said their organisations lacked a proper understanding of AIOps and its use cases. Other common challenges include technical complexity, concerns about cost and return on investment and lack of a clear implementation strategy. Organisations thus run the risk of not deriving the full value of observability and AIOps if they don't address the knowledge gaps that exist currently.

Customer expectations today have skyrocketed, leaving no room for even the possibility of the slightest downtime or service disruption. To stay ahead, IT teams must ditch siloed management and embrace ITOps solutions with advanced AI- and ML-powered observability. In fact, 62% of the respondents said that a unified ITOM solution with observability and AIOps functions would help them to proactively identify performance bottlenecks.

"Despite the challenges, the benefits of observability and AIOps in delivering superior customer experiences and driving business growth are clear. As organisations continue to prioritize CX initiatives, they are likely to invest in these technologies. We are committed to providing world-class solutions that will empower ITOps teams in their journey," said Mathivanan Venkatachalam, vice president at ManageEngine.

Visit ManageEngine's website to access the State of ITOM 2023 study report at https://mnge.it/N1W.

Survey Methodology

ManageEngine ran a survey polling more than 470 IT decision makers encompassing CIOs, CTOs, vice presidents, directors, IT administrators, IT managers, etc. to understand the state of ITOM in 2023. The study examines the evolution of technologies, shift in priorities and the strategic decisions and investments shaping the future of ITOM in 2023. All the interviews were conducted using a rigorous, multi-level screening process to ensure that only eligible candidates were given the opportunity to participate.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Established and emerging enterprises—including 9 of every 10 Fortune 100 organisations—rely on ManageEngine's real-time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, endpoints and more. ManageEngine has offices worldwide, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, India, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Japan, China, and Australia, as well as 200+ global partners to help organisations tightly align their business and IT. For more information, please visit manageengine.com, follow the company blog and get connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ManageEngine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Save The Children: Armed Groups Loot Medical Supplies And Aid From Save The Children
Looters have stolen medical supplies for children as well as a refrigerator, laptops and cars in a raid on Save the Children’s offices in Darfur as Sudan succumbs to its third day of intensified fighting with the capital Khartoum paralysed... More>>



Yemen: UN Envoy Welcomes Mass Prisoner Release, Urges Push For Political Solution To War
As a major exchange of prisoners linked to Yemen’s longstanding war began on Friday, UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg urged the warring sides to continue their search for a peaceful future for the embattled country...
More>>

UN: Rights Chief Calls For Action To Address Central Mediterranean Sea Migrant Crisis
The sharp rise in migrants and asylum-seekers making the deadly Central Mediterranean crossing into Europe requires urgent action to save lives, UN High Commission for Human Rights Volker Türk said on Thursday... More>>



UN Human Rights Chief: Sentencing Of Opposition Politician And Journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza In Russia
The 25-year prison sentence handed down today by a Moscow court against opposition politician and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza is another blow to the rule of law and civic space in the Russian Federation... More>>


Save The Children: Calls To Protect Children In Khartoum As Fighting Spreads
As fighting spread to residential areas of Khartoum on Sunday, Save the Children called on all parties not to target areas where children are living or schools and health centres where they could be sheltering... More>>


Save The Children: Vanuatu: Crisis Still Unfolding One Month On From Back-to-back Cyclones
One month after back-to-back tropical cyclones and an earthquake struck Vanuatu in less than a week, concerning health issues are emerging as communities struggle with limited access to safe drinking water and food, said Save the Children... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 