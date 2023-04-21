World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UK and Northern Ireland: UN expert to assess human rights of LGBT persons

Friday, 21 April 2023, 6:27 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (20 April 2023) – The UN Independent Expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, Victor Madrigal-Borloz, will conduct an official visit to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from 24 April until 5 May 2023.

“The visit provides a valuable opportunity to assess the implementation of existing national and international human rights standards to combat violence and discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and other gender diverse persons (LGBT) people in the country,” Madrigal-Borloz said.

The Independent Expert will travel to England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales to meet with government officials, political representatives, and civil society organisations working on issues related to the human rights of LGBT persons, and others.

The expert will study the different manifestations of violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Madrigal-Borloz hopes to identify good practices as well as challenges towards the elimination of violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity during his visit, on the basis of which he will provide recommendations to UK authorities based on international human rights law and standards.

Madrigal-Borloz will hold a news conference to share his preliminary findings in London on Friday 5 May at 11:30 a.m. local time, at the International Maritime Organization (IOM), located on 4 Albert Embankment, London SE1 7SR. Access will be strictly limited to journalists, who may request to confirm their attendance to the news conference by emailing brian.griffey@un.org and marina.sandul@un.org.

The final findings and recommendations from the visit will be presented at a later session of the UN Human Rights Council.

 

Mr. Víctor Madrigal-Borloz (Costa Rica) assumed the role of UN Independent Expert on Protection against violence and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity on 1 January 2018. Victor Madrigal-Borloz is the Eleanor Roosevelt senior visiting researcher at the Harvard Law School’s Human Rights Program. Until June 2019, he served as the Secretary-General of the International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims (IRCT). A member of the UN Subcommittee on the Prevention of Torture from 2013 to 2016, Mr Madrigal-Borloz was Rapporteur on Reprisals and oversaw a draft policy on the torture and ill-treatment of LGBTI persons. Prior to this, he led technical work on numerous cases, reports and testimonies as Head of Litigation and Head of the Registry at the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and has also worked at the Danish Institute for Human Rights (Copenhagen, Denmark) and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (San José, Costa Rica).

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Save The Children: Armed Groups Loot Medical Supplies And Aid From Save The Children
Looters have stolen medical supplies for children as well as a refrigerator, laptops and cars in a raid on Save the Children’s offices in Darfur as Sudan succumbs to its third day of intensified fighting with the capital Khartoum paralysed... More>>



Yemen: UN Envoy Welcomes Mass Prisoner Release, Urges Push For Political Solution To War
As a major exchange of prisoners linked to Yemen’s longstanding war began on Friday, UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg urged the warring sides to continue their search for a peaceful future for the embattled country...
More>>

UN: Rights Chief Calls For Action To Address Central Mediterranean Sea Migrant Crisis
The sharp rise in migrants and asylum-seekers making the deadly Central Mediterranean crossing into Europe requires urgent action to save lives, UN High Commission for Human Rights Volker Türk said on Thursday... More>>



UN Human Rights Chief: Sentencing Of Opposition Politician And Journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza In Russia
The 25-year prison sentence handed down today by a Moscow court against opposition politician and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza is another blow to the rule of law and civic space in the Russian Federation... More>>


Save The Children: Calls To Protect Children In Khartoum As Fighting Spreads
As fighting spread to residential areas of Khartoum on Sunday, Save the Children called on all parties not to target areas where children are living or schools and health centres where they could be sheltering... More>>


Save The Children: Vanuatu: Crisis Still Unfolding One Month On From Back-to-back Cyclones
One month after back-to-back tropical cyclones and an earthquake struck Vanuatu in less than a week, concerning health issues are emerging as communities struggle with limited access to safe drinking water and food, said Save the Children... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 