World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Avaya Named For Excellence In Customer Service With NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award (NFSB) For 10th Consecutive Year

Wednesday, 26 April 2023, 11:47 am
Press Release: Avaya

SYDNEY – April 26, 2023Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has been named for excellence in customer service with a NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award (NFSB) for the 10th consecutive year by the Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI). Avaya’s support services teams achieved an overall transaction survey for perfect Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score in field technology support and a 97% CSAT score for remote support with a ScoreBoard Index (SBI) of 4.8 and 4.7, respectively. The scores and recognition solidify Avaya’s position as a leader effectively delivering exceptional customer experiences.

“While many organisations tout their customer service prowess, Avaya’s support service teams doubled down on their efforts working diligently on a global level to ensure they’re providing the highest caliber of customer service,” said Tammie Briscoe, Vice President of Customer Support, Avaya. “This award recognises the team for their relentless pursuit of excellence with almost perfect SBI and CSAT scores, and we’re proud of them for their achievement.”

Currently in its 23rd year, the NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award is presented annually to companies who achieved excellence in customer service during the calendar year, as solely rated by their own customers. The process of determining NFSB recipients begins with evaluating customer satisfaction processes and reviewing customer ratings in such categories as technical support, field service, account management, professional services, customer training, depot repair, and customer service and support, among others.

Last year, CRMI invited more than five thousand companies to participate, reviewing customer satisfaction survey results from more than 500 companies to determine their qualification standards for the NFSB Award. The NFSB awards program is the only one of its kind with results based upon actual customer satisfaction surveys. To qualify, organisations must achieve a 4.0 out of a possible 5.0 rating in any of the approved categories.

The NFSB Award program not only recognises companies who offer exemplary service to their customers but are also at the core of their existence deeply committed to the principles of respect, employee empowerment, and trust in others.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day, millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Avaya is shaping the future of customer experiences, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our communications solutions power immersive, personalised, and memorable customer experiences to help organisations achieve their strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to helping grow your business by delivering Experiences That Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Avaya on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: India Poised To Become World’s Most Populous Nation
India is about to surpass China as the world’s most populous nation in the coming days, the UN population data chief told reporters on Monday. The main driver of these trends is the fertility level...
More>>

Sudan: Lifesaving Vaccines For Children Destroyed In Power Outages Amidst Violence
Power outages across Sudan have destroyed cold chain storage facilities for lifesaving vaccines, as well as the national stock of insulin and several antibiotics, putting millions of children at risk of disease and further health complications... More>>


Save The Children: Armed Groups Loot Medical Supplies And Aid From Save The Children
Looters have stolen medical supplies for children as well as a refrigerator, laptops and cars in a raid on Save the Children’s offices in Darfur as Sudan succumbs to its third day of intensified fighting with the capital Khartoum paralysed... More>>


UN: Nearly 2 Million Ukrainians Provided With Crucial Cash Assistance
UN humanitarians have reached nearly two million Ukrainians whose lives have been impacted by Russia’s ongoing invasion with multi-purpose cash assistance in just the first three months of 2023, the UN Spokesperson said on Wednesday... More>>


UN Human Rights Chief: Sentencing Of Opposition Politician And Journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza In Russia
The 25-year prison sentence handed down today by a Moscow court against opposition politician and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza is another blow to the rule of law and civic space in the Russian Federation... More>>


Save The Children: Calls To Protect Children In Khartoum As Fighting Spreads
As fighting spread to residential areas of Khartoum on Sunday, Save the Children called on all parties not to target areas where children are living or schools and health centres where they could be sheltering... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 