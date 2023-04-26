World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Decision Inc. Australia Partners With SnapLogic To Offer Full Data Integration And Analytics Solution

Sydney, Australia, April 26, 2023 – Decision Inc. Australia, a leading independent data and analytics consultancy, has expanded its offering to clients in the retail, FMCG, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics sectors by partnering with SnapLogic, a leader in intelligent integration and enterprise automation.

SnapLogic empowers organisations to connect their entire ecosystem of applications, databases, big data, devices and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to create workflows called "Snaps". This then allows them to connect endpoints to achieve comprehensive insights and drive business results, unencumbered by data silos.

The partnership with Decision Inc. will enable customers to combine SnapLogic’s ability to connect disparate data sources and extract, transform and load data between systems, with Decision Inc.’s ability to leverage the data to provide analytics and business intelligence services.

“With digital driving almost every activity, companies are faced with a veritable deluge of customer data. However, when it’s scattered across systems at multiple levels of the business, it’s about as useful as a chocolate teapot,” said Aiden Heke, CEO, Decision Inc. Australia.

“Through this partnership with SnapLogic, our customers will benefit from a complete and up-to-date data integration and analytics solution. This connective tissue between sources will allow them to make sense of their data and use it to drive real results in a simple yet sophisticated way."

A retail business, for example, might be held back from improving inventory management and sales as its data is dispersed across multiple systems and in different formats that do not automatically interoperate. SnapLogic's technology connects these systems, such as the online store and Point Of Sale (POS) system, allowing them to communicate seamlessly while also enabling the extraction of data, transforming it into a common format that is suitable for analysis.

“The SnapLogic solution is scalable, meaning it can grow to accommodate evolving customer needs," said Heke. "It also gives customers the assurance their data is being managed with the highest levels of compliance.”

"Decision Inc. Australia has a proven record of supporting clients as they modernise their businesses, and we look forward to helping their clients integrate their systems with ease," said Uma Dubey, APAC Head of Channel and Alliances, SnapLogic. "Amid rapid transformation, it's easy to see how some businesses can end up with multiple systems and applications that are challenging to integrate. Our technology not only solves this issue, but it also empowers Decision Inc.'s experts to help clients effortlessly extract insights from their data, no matter where that data may rest.”

About Decision Inc. Australia

Decision Inc. Australia is a leading independent data and analytics consultancy which delivers value from data faster. As seen in The Australian Financial Review and The Weekend Australian, we serve the community and industry and believe great data and analytics expertise will underpin economic recovery and prosperity. We provide insights and accelerated business improvement capabilities to help our clients in their pursuit of progress. Decision Inc. Australia is a proud carbon neutral company. You can read about our mission to achieve carbon neutrality here and Great Place to Work certified.

Connect with Decision Inc. Australia via its Blog, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About SnapLogic 
SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company’s self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organisations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

Connect with SnapLogic via its Blog, Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

