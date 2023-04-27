World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New Analysis: Companies Deploying Surveillance Tech In LatAm Lack Human Rights Transparency

Thursday, 27 April 2023, 6:01 am
Press Release: Access Now

Companies dealing in dangerous surveillance technology must communicate openly and transparently with the public about steps taken to address the impact their activities may have on human rights — new analysis establishes that most in Latin America do not.

Access Now, Asociación por los Derechos Civiles (ADC), Laboratory of Public Policy and Internet (LAPIN), and LaLibre.net have launched, Remote biometric surveillance in Latin America: are companies respecting human rights?, a document that analyzes the answers received by companies that deploy biometric surveillance technology in Latin America, when questioned about their products and their impact on human rights. It compares the received inputs through a United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs) lens. Only nine out of the 23 companies contacted chose to send information on their practices. Cellebrite, Dahua, Hikvision, Huawei, Idemia, and Oosto are among the enterprises the organizations reached out to.

“Getting straight answers from surveillance tech companies on how they mitigate human rights risks is unsurprisingly difficult,” said Ángela Alarcón, Campaigner for Latin America and the Caribbean at Access Now. “If they engage, their answers are mostly short, general, focused on the procurement angle, or coming straight from the public relations playbook. Civil society needs accountability from these companies, and people across Latin America have the right to security and privacy.”

The analysis explores four patterns found within the answers: dodging accountability by mischaracterizing products; deflecting responsibility onto other actors; caring for clients, but not for impacted people; and being overconfident in internal policies, despite lack of transparency.

“The dangerous combination of remote biometric surveillance technologies together with opaque institutional practices put the human rights of millions at risk — particularly when they become tools to track and chase vulnerable groups, increasing inequalities and reinforcing discriminatory practices,” said Cynthia Picolo, Director of LAPIN. “Privacy, freedom of movement, expression, and free association are only some of the rights under threat.”

The analysis is the result of several attempts to get in touch with the companies since 2021, prior to the launch of Surveillance Tech in Latin America: Made Abroad, Deployed at Home. At the time of the launch, each company questioned had chosen not to respond.

Many of the companies questioned have poor human rights records resulting from the deployment of their technology across the world. Access Now will continue working to prevent further human rights impacts in Latin America, and in other regions, and will expose any abuses that arise.

Check out Access Now's Ban Biometric Surveillance campaign.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: India Poised To Become World’s Most Populous Nation
India is about to surpass China as the world’s most populous nation in the coming days, the UN population data chief told reporters on Monday. The main driver of these trends is the fertility level...
More>>

Sudan: Lifesaving Vaccines For Children Destroyed In Power Outages Amidst Violence
Power outages across Sudan have destroyed cold chain storage facilities for lifesaving vaccines, as well as the national stock of insulin and several antibiotics, putting millions of children at risk of disease and further health complications... More>>


Save The Children: Armed Groups Loot Medical Supplies And Aid From Save The Children
Looters have stolen medical supplies for children as well as a refrigerator, laptops and cars in a raid on Save the Children’s offices in Darfur as Sudan succumbs to its third day of intensified fighting with the capital Khartoum paralysed... More>>


UN: Nearly 2 Million Ukrainians Provided With Crucial Cash Assistance
UN humanitarians have reached nearly two million Ukrainians whose lives have been impacted by Russia’s ongoing invasion with multi-purpose cash assistance in just the first three months of 2023, the UN Spokesperson said on Wednesday... More>>


UN Human Rights Chief: Sentencing Of Opposition Politician And Journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza In Russia
The 25-year prison sentence handed down today by a Moscow court against opposition politician and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza is another blow to the rule of law and civic space in the Russian Federation... More>>


Save The Children: Calls To Protect Children In Khartoum As Fighting Spreads
As fighting spread to residential areas of Khartoum on Sunday, Save the Children called on all parties not to target areas where children are living or schools and health centres where they could be sheltering... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 