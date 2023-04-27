Rimini Street Celebrates Its Commitment To Quality And Information Security Processes

SYDNEY, Australia – April 27, 2023 – Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software, and a Salesforce and AWS partner, celebrates its commitment to expanding and improving quality and information security processes and a decade of perfect ISO-27001 and ISO-9001 audits with zero non-conformities. Rimini Street continues to achieve and deliver the highest standard for quality processes and information security built atop an extraordinary culture of integrity, accountability, reliability and protection practiced by thousands of Rimini Street colleagues around the world.

ISO-9001 Quality Management System Certification and Perfect Audits - a Framework for Exceptional and Reliable Service

In 2010, Rimini Street achieved its first ISO 9001 Quality Management System (QMS) certification for “Third-party provider of enterprise software support services specifically on-boarding of client and client environments,” expanding on the scope in following years to include client onboarding and account management, building of client environments, product support for vendor delivered and client customized code, fix development and delivery, as well as the research, development and delivery of worldwide tax, legal and regulatory updates and more.

Rimini Street’s commitment to and investment in process improvements, scope expansions and annual re-certification of its ISO-9001 is part of its relentless commitment to best-in-class processes to ensure clients consistently receive high-quality, ultra-responsive and reliable service.

“Having the full support and commitment of the company and colleagues that starts with our executive team, expressing the company’s dedication to nurturing an environment and shared vision for quality assurance, is key to our success with ISO-9001 and other quality processes we develop, deploy and continuously improve,” said Heather Evans, director of global management systems at Rimini Street. “We take great pride in delivering a level of service unmatched in the industry, backed by the best standard service level contractual commitments – and rooted in scalable success for our clients and the company.”

A Commitment to Information Security Built on ISO-27001 Framework Delivers Confidence and Protection to Clients and Other Stakeholders

In April 2013, Rimini Street incorporated a formal Information Security Management System (ISMS) under the ISO-27001 framework across the enterprise, cementing its place as the first provider of independent enterprise software support services to achieve ISO-27001 certification.

Rimini Street’s expertly managed ISMS includes people, processes and technologies, serving as a living framework for protecting the company’s data, including paper-based, cloud-based and digital data. The governance of the company’s ISMS is rooted in the three principles of ISO-27001 certification:

Confidentiality

Integrity

Availability

The ISO-27001 certification process includes a full risk assessment by a third-party to understand where potential security gaps may be in the safeguarding of information assets. Rimini Street has achieved a perfect audit score with zero non-conformities for 10 consecutive years since its formal adoption of the ISO-27001 framework, indicating strong business and security processes and management to uphold its top standards of information security for the benefit of clients and other stakeholders.

“The ISO-27001 framework enables us to manage, measure and continuously improve upon our security posture, while simultaneously providing our clients and other stakeholders with a very high level of confidence, trust and assurance in protecting their systems and information,” said Darren Remblence, vice president of global security at Rimini Street. “We are proud of the quality systems and processes we have not only implemented as a framework, but continuously improve – validated by a decade of ISO-27001 audit success with zero non-conformities.”

About Rimini Street, Inc.

