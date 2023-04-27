Nozomi Networks Partners With The World’s Top Cyber Incident Responders To Provide Industry Leading Tools And Services

SYDNEY, April 26, 2023 — Nozomi Networks Inc. today announced Accenture Security, IBM Security and Mandiant (now part of Google Cloud) are participants in its new Elite Cyber Defenders Program. The program enables the leading global incident response organisations with Nozomi Networks’ award-winning OT and IoT cybersecurity solutions, advanced security training, shared threat intelligence and joint security research. This technology-led, collaborative initiative provides global industrial and government customers with access to the strongest possible cybersecurity defence tools, expert-trained incident response teams, and cutting-edge threat intelligence curated specifically for operational technology environments.

A recent World Economic Forum survey finds the cybersecurity skills gap has grown wider in the last 12 months. 59% of the businesses surveyed acknowledge skills shortages would make it difficult to respond to a cybersecurity incident. And a report from (ISC)² finds eight in ten organisations have suffered at least one breach caused by a lack of cybersecurity skills. Meanwhile, industrial environments are rapidly transforming, creating new security challenges that attackers are actively exploiting. Attacks on manufacturing and energy represented more than 35% of all attacks observed in 2022 according to IBM’s 2023 X-Force Threat Intelligence Index. Manufacturing remained the top attacked industry for a second year in a row.

Elite Cyber Defenders can provide the necessary resources to respond to cyber incidents amidst these skills shortages. This technology-led, collaborative initiative provides critical infrastructure customers with access to the superior cybersecurity defence tools, expert-trained field resources, and industry-leading OT threat intelligence curated specifically for operational technology environments.

“When it comes to protecting critical infrastructure in the face of an attack, accurate and timely information, full system visibility and expert response can make the difference in minutes or hours, vs. days, weeks or months of system downtime and remediation,” said Nozomi Networks CEO Edgard Capdevielle. “Nozomi Networks’ Elite Cyber Defenders Program brings the industry’s most purpose-built detection technology, threat intelligence and incident response teams together for the best possible defence, without compromise.”

Nozomi Networks Elite Cyber Defenders collectively staff more than 250 certified Nozomi Networks experts on their combined global OT incident response teams and utilize Nozomi Networks’ solutions for in-depth forensic analysis, proactive OT assessments and rapid response capabilities for customers. Elite Cyber Defenders are also committed to working with Nozomi Networks Labs on shared threat intelligence and joint security research focused on identifying novel malware and new TTPs employed by threat actors. Each participant in the program will offer custom-designed incident response and assessment programs for joint customers. The establishment of this program reinforces Nozomi Networks’ commitment to industry collaboration, superior service and meaningful tools to customers across their OT/IoT/IT networks.

© Scoop Media

