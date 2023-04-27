World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Console Connect And Macquarie Data Centres Collaborate To Add New Point Of Presence In Sydney

Thursday, 27 April 2023, 1:55 pm
Press Release: Macquarie

SYDNEY, 27 April 2023 – We are excited to announce that the Console Connect Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform is now available at the Macquarie Data Centres campus in Macquarie Park, Sydney.

The new data centre location is Console Connect’s fourth Point of Presence (PoP) in Sydney, a strategic choice given the growing relevance of Macquarie Park as hub of technological innovation in Sydney.

The new PoP gives Macquarie Data Centres customers a fast and seamless way to extend their digital ecosystem by privately connecting to the world’s largest clouds, SaaS platforms and a network of over 900 data centres globally. This includes dedicated and on-demand connections to hyperscalers such as AWS, Google Cloud, Cloudflare, Salesforce, Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud and more.

Macquarie Data Centres is one of Australia’s most trusted and secure data centre providers with customers ranging from major international hyperscalers, to Australian Federal Government agencies and Global Fortune 500 companies.

Through a single Access Port at the Macquarie Park Data Centre campus, businesses can access Console Connect’s full range of on-demand connectivity services, including:

  • On-demand metro, regional and international Layer 2 connections delivered across our own high-performance network, reaching 900+ data centres worldwide, including 200+ locations in Asia Pacific.
  • Premium business internet access delivered on-demand via our leading IP Tier 1 network (AS3941).
  • A leading multi-cloud connectivity solution called CloudRouter, which dynamically routes traffic to and between different cloud platforms.
  • A remote peering service that provides access to leading Internet Exchanges, and bundles peering and end-to-end connectivity together through a single platform.

Macquarie Data Centres operates a network of sovereign data centres strategically located in Australia’s innovation hubs across Sydney and Canberra.

Its Macquarie Park Data Centre campus is a state-of-the-art vendor-neutral facility including:

  • Australia's highest level of industry certifications and compliance program to federal Government standards.
  • Globally award-recognised facilities team providing 24x7x365, engineering and critical support by over 200 government-cleared personnel.
  • Hyperscale ready, fully flexible and customisable design which is built to be able to scale fast.

Macquarie Data Centres is part of the Macquarie Telecom Group which offers a range of cohesive technologies and industry leading services in Cloud, Data Centre, Cyber Security and Telecom.

