World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Amplifidor Closes Pre-Seed Funding Round To Disrupt The Influencer Industry

Friday, 28 April 2023, 6:02 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Apr 26, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Amplifidor, the forthcoming web and mobile platform that aims to transform the influencer industry by bridging the gap between creators, brands, and fans, has successfully closed on its pre-seed funding. The funding round was led by multiple institutional and value-add angel investors who recognized the potential of the platform's innovative approach to influencer marketing automation and network relations management.

The Amplifidor platform has been designed as a space for open collaboration between influencers and their communities, along with brands and their stockholders. The platform's amplified discovery algorithms suggest collaboration candidates based on users' interests and shared values, making it easier than ever to find new opportunities, and join ongoing campaigns, which are called "missions".

Creators can manage their network, track their growth, and find new creators or brands to work with, while brands are able to search for the perfect creators or communities that fit their needs, track their influencer ROI, and manage their collaborations all in one place. Brands can also unleash their internal influence by discovering and engaging internal influencers and stakeholders, like employees, investors, advisors and others.

Mr. Adel Alsubeaei is also announced to be joining the board of directors, bringing extensive entrepreneurial & financial expertise, and ecosystem connections. Mr. Adel has more than 20 years of experience in the financial industry while serving on boards of directors at various institutions and other committees. Mr. Adel had this to say about the future of Amplifidor: "This investment will enable a truly industry-shaking platform to enter public beta, first in the MENA region and then throughout the world. Social marketing is very siloed at the moment - a platform that makes collaborative relationships more fluid is a very big deal."

Chief Vision Officer and founder of Amplifidor, Faisal Alqahtani, a recognized thought-leader on social influence, and the mastermind behind many influencer marketing industry innovations and standards, such as "The Fair Market Pricing Initiative", "The Social Influence Matrix" and the "Direct Influence Strategy Format", has led strategy and execution with multiplied ROI and cost savings for over 500 high-profile startups, brands, and government programs (G20, Riyadh Season, Hungerstation, etc). Faisal recognized that the concept of "influencers" was becoming less and less accessible, while the influence of the average social networker continued to grow. This led to his co-founding of the company alongside co-founder Waleed Alqahtani to enable a more inclusive and collective economy of influence.

Speaking on the close of the funding round, Faisal commented, "Our vision is to be the enabler of more meaningful and purposeful human connection, communication and collaboration, with more collective creation of wealth and culture. The world needs less individualistic and reactive social influencers and content creators, and more proactive impact amplifiers and inclusive community ambassadors - thus the name Amplifidor. We are at a moment in history between the no-more and not-yet, transitioning to a whole new reality - and we're well positioned to shape the future and the narrative of our industry and adjacent markets, leveraging the significant shift in social and business norms."

Co-founder Waleed Alqahtani is also excited about what this round of funding will mean for Amplifidor, stating: "This round will enable us to build the platform, the services and the ecosystem that will empower each social media user to grow their influence and become part of something bigger, and each organization to achieve sustainable growth with the support of their extended networks, regardless of their size, budget and objectives."

The founder also notes the impact that this round will have on continued team growth - stating, "We've got great leadership in place and a full plan to scale with a new round of partnerships and hiring starting today. We really want everyone to be part of the Amplifidor movement and ecosystem, with so many collaborations, partnerships and incubation programs to be announced soon, to co-shape and co-own the future of influence. We believe that everyone can positively influence and be influenced, given the empowering tools, opportunities and platform."

A private alpha test of the platform is already well underway, and excited users won't have to wait long to finally install Amplifidor on their iOS and Android devices - the web app and public beta are planned to launch early this summer. The company encourages anyone interested in staying updated on development progress and beta announcements to sign up at www.amplifidor.com

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Chief calls for fundamental shift to put world back on track to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals
With countries hammered by the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, a weak global economy, and amplified by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, UN Secretary-General António Guterres sounded the alarm yesterday... More>>

UN: India Poised To Become World’s Most Populous Nation
India is about to surpass China as the world’s most populous nation in the coming days, the UN population data chief told reporters on Monday. The main driver of these trends is the fertility level...
More>>

Sudan: Lifesaving Vaccines For Children Destroyed In Power Outages Amidst Violence
Power outages across Sudan have destroyed cold chain storage facilities for lifesaving vaccines, as well as the national stock of insulin and several antibiotics, putting millions of children at risk of disease and further health complications... More>>


UN: Nearly 2 Million Ukrainians Provided With Crucial Cash Assistance
UN humanitarians have reached nearly two million Ukrainians whose lives have been impacted by Russia’s ongoing invasion with multi-purpose cash assistance in just the first three months of 2023, the UN Spokesperson said on Wednesday... More>>


UN Human Rights Chief: Sentencing Of Opposition Politician And Journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza In Russia
The 25-year prison sentence handed down today by a Moscow court against opposition politician and journalist Vladimir Kara-Murza is another blow to the rule of law and civic space in the Russian Federation... More>>


Save The Children: Calls To Protect Children In Khartoum As Fighting Spreads
As fighting spread to residential areas of Khartoum on Sunday, Save the Children called on all parties not to target areas where children are living or schools and health centres where they could be sheltering... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 