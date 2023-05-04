Health Is An Investment, Says Dr Boara

Health is an investment says Western Provincial Health Director Dr Dickson Boara.

Dr Boara was speaking at the official opening and handing over ceremony of the new Kolokolo Rural Health Clinic (RHC) on 26th April 2023 held at Kolokolo community, South Vella La Vella Constituency (SVC).

“Development of health infrastructure requires big investment. But, remember, health is an investment,” Dr Boara said.

He stressed that in the absence of health, economic development cannot prosper.

“We need a healthy population to reach development goals. The Western Provincial Health Services will continue to support with provision of Human resource, medicine and medical equipment for this new Kolokolo RHC,” he assured.

He said investing in health infrastructure will have a very positive impact on community development and improve social development.

“…the Western Provincial Government must recognize health; the provincial government must articulate health infrastructure in its development plans.

“Health is about partnership – Government, and community, and the handing over of the Kolokolo RHC is the best example of this partnership. Therefore, I want to acknowledge the Kolokolo community and the surrounding villages for your help and contributions toward the building of this clinic. This have a very big significance to the development of the rural economy. The health infrastructure support must be recognized by the national and provincial government,” he empathized.

Dr Boara also expressed profound gratitude to Member of Parliament for SEVC Hon. Fredrick Kologeto for his leadership and vision for the health of the People in Vella La Vella, by providing resources for the construction and completion of the Kolokolo RHC.

He also thanked the National Government and the Peoples Republic of China (PRC) through MP Kologeto for his commitment and investment into this very important health facility.

He also acknowledged landowners, tribe and elders for making their (the) land available for the clinic to be built on. “As we all know, land is one of the essential basis to development. In rural Solomon Islands, the land provides for livelihood of our families and people. I know it takes a lot of sacrifice and consultation within our community to make this land available.

“I want to congratulate the landowners and the responsible tribe for the wise decision to make this land available, for your decision will have greater impact in provision of health care services to our people and help save one life which is the greatest thing any human being can do,” Dr Boara expressed.

On health service delivery challenges, Dr Boara said there are many challenges facing the Health Service Delivery in the Rural Community.

“One of the main challenges is the Infrastructure to provide health services. The deteriorating Clinic Infrastructures, the Staff houses, the availability of water in the health facilities are some of the few infrastructure challenges currently faced by the Health Services in Western Province.”

He then encouraged the SVC people and communities to take ownership and responsibility for the new clinic building.

The new clinic facility was fully funded by the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) programme of the national government under the virtuous leadership of MP Hon. Kologeto.

CDF is a programme of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) and is implemented by the 50 constituencies in the country through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) purposely to improve the social and economic livelihoods of all Solomon Islanders.

Peoples Republic of China (PRC) is the only donor partner providing CDF support to the Solomon Islands Government since 2019 – 2022. The clinic was built from funds provided by both PRC and SIG.

MRD’s vision is to ensure all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihood through CDF and other public funds accessed by constituencies.

