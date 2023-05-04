PRC Ambassador & MRD Official’s Visits South Vella Constituency’s Growth Centre

On 26 April 2023, Peoples Republic of China (PRC) Ambassador to Solomon Islands His Excellency Li Ming and officials from the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) made a brief visit to the South Vella La Vella Constituency Development Growth Centre (CDGC) at Vonunu, Western Province.

Accompanied by the Member of Parliament for South Vella La Vella Constituency (SVC) Honourable Fredrick Kologeto, the brief visit was purposely to get the visiting delegation have a glimpse of the developments that are happening at the centre.

The delegation toured the CDGC compound and met with respective constituency officers and construction workers who are working around the clock to ensure major development projects at the centre are completed ahead of a planned official launch and handing over in June this year.

The visiting delegation was impressed with the progress of development at the centre and are looking forward for an official launching later in the year.

The delegation was part of the official opening program of the Kolokolo rural health clinic on 26 April in SVC also funded by CDF. The MRD team was led by the Deputy Secretary Corporate Ms Constance Wane.

SVC is one of the constituencies that continue to invest most of its Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation into major essential infrastructure projects. An investment that will not only benefit a handful of constituents but everyone in the constituency.

Some of the projects that the constituency are funding through CDF and are also earmarked for official handovers later in the year are; a Police Post, Elioteve clinic, Copra buying and storage centre; a fisheries centre; coconut crushing mill facility; wholesale/cooperative society centre; two new police staff houses and a kava processing facility. Kolokolo clinic which was recently handed over on 26 April to Koloko community was also funded by SVC with its CDF allocation.

These developments are part of the government’s continuous commitment under the leadership of MP Kologeto to decentralize services and bring them closer to its rural people.

MP for SVC is Fredrick Kolokego who is also the current Minister for the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Labour & Immigration.

CDF is a programme of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) and is implemented by the 50 constituencies in the country through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) purposely to improve the social and economic livelihoods of all Solomon Islanders.

Peoples Republic of China (PRC) is the only donor partner providing CDF support to the Solomon Islands Government since 2019 – 2022 which cofounded all these wonderful infrastructures in SVC.

MRD’s vision is to ensure all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihood.

© Scoop Media

