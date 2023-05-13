UN CEDAW To Review Timor-Leste, Sao Tomé & Principe, Germany, China, Spain, Slovakia, Venezuela, Iceland

GENEVA (4 May 2023) - The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) will hold its upcoming session from 8 to 26 May, during which it will review Timor-Leste, Sao Tomé and Principe, Germany, China (including Hong Kong SAR, China, and Macao SAR, China), Spain, Slovakia, Venezuela and Iceland.

The above eight countries are among the 189 States parties to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women. They are required to undergo regular reviews by the Committee of 23 independent international experts on how they are implementing the Convention.

The Committee, which has received the respective country reports and other submissions from non-governmental organisations, will hold public meetings to review the situation of women’s rights and gender equality in the eight countries on the following dates at Geneva time:

Timor-Leste

9 May 10:00 - 13:00; 15:00 - 17:00

Sao Tomé and Principe

10 May 10:00 - 13:00; 15:00 - 17:00

Germany

11 May 10:00 - 13:00; 15:00 - 17:00

China (including Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR)

12 May 10:00 - 13:00; 15:00 - 17:00

Spain

16 May 10:00 - 13:00; 15:00 - 17:00

Slovakia

17 May 10:00 - 13:00; 15:00 - 17:00

Venezuela

18 May 10:00 - 13:00; 15:00 - 17:00

Iceland

22 May 10:00 - 13:00; 15:00 - 17:00

The above reviews will be held in Room XXIII, E-Building, Palais des Nations, Geneva, with the exception of the review of Iceland, which will be held in Room Tempus at the Palais des Nations. All public meetings are open to accredited press and broadcast live on UN Web TV. More information about the session, including reports submitted by the States and the full schedule of meetings, is available on the session webpage.

© Scoop Media

