World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Asia-Pacific Countries Adopt 10 UN Resolutions Reaffirming Commitments To Protect The Planet And Its People

Saturday, 20 May 2023, 4:56 pm
Press Release: UN ESCAP

Governments from across Asia and the Pacific today endorsed a UN resolution to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impact. They re-committed to immediately curb greenhouse gas emissions – of which the region accounts for over half of the global emissions.

“The global climate fight will be won or lost in this crucial decade; in this context, the resolution demonstrates the commitment by countries in the region to take faster and bolder climate action to ensure that their climate goals are met,” said Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP at the closing.

The resolution further recommends countries to promote clean energy technologies, regional power system connectivity, low-emission mobility, early warning systems and strengthened use of climate change-related statistics as part of crucial mitigation and adaptation strategies.

Nine other resolutions aimed at strengthening regional action and partnerships towards achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development were also adopted at the 79th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), which was held in Bangkok from 15 to 19 May and drew over 1,000 representatives from governments and stakeholder groups.

Among others, the resolutions underscored commitments towards environmental protection; mitigating and minimizing the consequences of disasters in the water basin of the Aral Sea; supporting countries in special situations; promoting digital cooperation and inclusion; advancing the use of space applications; promoting disability-inclusive development; better understanding of the linkages between climate and ocean; and sustainable urban development.

Recognizing the transformative role of cities at the frontline of almost all global development and climate agendas, countries emphasized the positive contributions of national, subnational and local governments. They encouraged stakeholders to work together closely to develop impactful urban initiatives in implementing the 2030 Agenda.

Several of the resolutions at this year’s Commission also acknowledged the unique challenges of least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and small island developing States in the region, who find themselves increasingly vulnerable amidst the impacts of climate change, geopolitical tensions, economic headwinds and the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report released to coincide with the meeting revealed that despite the clear benefits of connectivity in transport, energy and ICT, these countries in special situations lag far behind what other countries in the region have managed to achieve.

On the sidelines of the 79th Commission session, ESCAP and the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat signed a memorandum of understanding to complement each other’s strategic work on the SDGs, climate action and resilient development, social inclusion and equity, and regional economic and trade cooperation opportunities in the Pacific.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN ESCAP on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UNICEF: Children Bearing The Brunt Of Afghanistan Crisis

Roughly 90% of the population in Afghanistan is on the brink of poverty and children bear the brunt of it. More>>


United Nations: Russia Confirms Participation In Grain Deal For At Least 60 More Days

António Guterres welcomed Russia’s decision to continue its involvement in the Black Sea Initiative, which has allowed the safe export of more than 30M tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs from Ukraine. More>>


Greenpeace: UN Report Will Result In 100 Million Tons Of Plastic Pollution Every Year

Greenpeace Aotearoa has slammed a UN report on the plastic pollution crisis, saying it will allow millions more tons of plastic pollution to end up in the environment each year. More>>


United Nations: Dozens Feared Dead In Myanmar After Cyclone Mocha

Humanitarians expressed deep concern about Myanmar’s most vulnerable communities after the “nightmare scenario” created by the passage of Cyclone Mocha. More>>


Amnesty International: Recorded Executions Skyrocket In Five Years

Executions in 2022 reached the highest figure in five years, as the Middle East and North Africa’s most notorious executioners carried out killing sprees. More>>


Harunur Rasid:
Will Myanmar-Bangladesh 'Pilot Project' Ensure Rohingya Repatriation?

The primary causes of the impasse in the repatriation process are Myanmar’s reluctance, the pandemic, and the military coup.
More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 