World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

One Billion People In 43 Countries Face Cholera Risk, Amid ‘Bleak’ Outlook

Saturday, 20 May 2023, 10:33 pm
Press Release: UN News

After years of steady decline, cholera is making a devastating comeback and targeting the world’s most vulnerable communities, UN health experts warned on Friday.

In a new alert, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said that more countries now face outbreaks, increasing numbers of cases are being reported and the outcome for patients is worse than 10 years ago.

Killing the poor in plain sight

“The pandemic is killing the poor right in front of us,” said Jérôme Pfaffmann Zambruni, Head of UNICEF’s Public Health Emergency unit.

Echoing the bleak outlook, WHO data indicates that by May last year, 15 countries had reported cases, but by mid-May this year “we already have 24 countries reporting and we anticipate more with the seasonal shift in cholera cases,” said Henry Gray, WHO's Incident Manager for the global cholera response.

“Despite advances in the control of the disease made in the previous decades we risk going backwards.”

The UN health agency estimates that one billion people in 43 countries are at risk of cholera with children under five particularly vulnerable. Cholera’s extraordinarily high mortality ratio is also alarming. Malawi and Nigeria registered case fatality rates as high as three per cent this year, well above the acceptable one per cent.

Cholera cases spiking

Southeastern Africa is particularly badly affected, with infections spreading in Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe. The development follows the destructive passage of Cyclone Freddy in February and March this year, leaving 800,000 people in Malawi and Mozambique internally displaced and disrupting healthcare.

These vulnerable communities are at high risk of cholera, a preventable disease which thrives in areas affected by heavy rains and floods.

A deadly combination of climate change, underinvestment in water, sanitation and hygiene services - and in some cases armed conflict - has led to the spread of the disease, agreed the two UN agencies.

Vaccines: a tool, but not overall solution

Although vaccines exist to protect against cholera, supply is insufficient to face the increasing demand. According to the WHO, 18 million doses of vaccines have been requested globally, but only eight million have been made available.

Increasing the production is not an overnight solution,” said Mr. Gray. “The plan is to double the production of doses by 2025, but we won’t have enough if the current trend continues. Vaccine is a tool, but not an overall solution. Long term investment in water sanitation is the priority,” he added.

WHO’s wake-up call was echoed by UNICEF. “Not only (do) we need long term investments, but immediate investments in the water system to ensure access to clean water, sanitation, and dignity,” said Mr. Zambruni.

Rapid action call for water investment

To respond to the growing cholera threat, WHO is launching a 12-month Strategic Preparedness, Response and Readiness Plan, requiring $160 million, alongside UNICEF’s Call to Action for $480 million.

The combined cholera response plan will cover 40 countries in acute crisis. It will include coordination, infection surveillance and prevention, vaccination, treatment, and water, sanitation and hygiene.

The two UN agencies work closely together. “We need the funds to do what we need to do,” said Mr. Gray.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UNICEF: Children Bearing The Brunt Of Afghanistan Crisis

Roughly 90% of the population in Afghanistan is on the brink of poverty and children bear the brunt of it. More>>


United Nations: Russia Confirms Participation In Grain Deal For At Least 60 More Days

António Guterres welcomed Russia’s decision to continue its involvement in the Black Sea Initiative, which has allowed the safe export of more than 30M tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs from Ukraine. More>>


Greenpeace: UN Report Will Result In 100 Million Tons Of Plastic Pollution Every Year

Greenpeace Aotearoa has slammed a UN report on the plastic pollution crisis, saying it will allow millions more tons of plastic pollution to end up in the environment each year. More>>


United Nations: Dozens Feared Dead In Myanmar After Cyclone Mocha

Humanitarians expressed deep concern about Myanmar’s most vulnerable communities after the “nightmare scenario” created by the passage of Cyclone Mocha. More>>


Amnesty International: Recorded Executions Skyrocket In Five Years

Executions in 2022 reached the highest figure in five years, as the Middle East and North Africa’s most notorious executioners carried out killing sprees. More>>


Harunur Rasid:
Will Myanmar-Bangladesh 'Pilot Project' Ensure Rohingya Repatriation?

The primary causes of the impasse in the repatriation process are Myanmar’s reluctance, the pandemic, and the military coup.
More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 