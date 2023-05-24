World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Completes Delivery Of Ammonia Fuel Supply System For Large, Low-Speed Two Stroke Marine Engines

Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 5:52 pm
TOKYO, May 24, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has completed delivery of an ammonia fuel supply system for large, low-speed two stroke marine engines, to Japan Engine Corporation (J-ENG), a manufacturer of marine engines based in Akashi City, Hyogo Prefecture.

J-ENG is currently conducting tests of ammonia fuel under various conditions utilizing an experimental, large-scale, low-speed two stroke marine engine located at the MHI Research & Innovation Center, Nagasaki District in Japan. The ammonia fuel supply system supplied by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding has been installed at the Nagasaki District facility, and supplies the ammonia fuel used to conduct the tests.

Ammonia, which emits no CO2 when combusted, is attracting attention as a fuel that contributes significantly to the reduction of GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions in the maritime industry, and is expected to be utilized as a stable clean energy in the future. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding aims to contribute to reducing GHG emissions in the maritime industry by manufacturing and supplying ammonia fuel supply systems for ships.

Going forward, according to MHI Group's strategy of advancement of the energy transition, Mitsubishi Shipbuilding will strive to promote decarbonization of the maritime industry as well as to contribute to realizing a carbon-neutral society and reduction of environmental load on a global scale, by utilizing its technologies and expertise in ammonia handling accumulated through its long experience in building multi-gas carriers for transporting LPG and ammonia.

About MHI Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.

