Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Bunzz Celebrates 10K User Milestone And Establishes Itself As A Leading Smart Contract Hub For DApp Development

Friday, 26 May 2023, 10:35 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

In 2022, Bunzz garnered recognition from users, investors, and industry leaders as a prominent infrastructure service in the smart contract development sector. Heading into 2023, Bunzz continues to strengthen its growth trajectory and extend its reach to an ever-growing community of web3 developers, who are now tapping into the platform's robust capabilities. Bunzz aims to be the "web3 version of Docker Hub" and is steadily growing into an indispensable web3 infrastructure.

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Bunzz, a smart contract development platform, recently achieved a notable milestone by surpassing 10,000 registered users, an impressive foundation for an early-stage blockchain infrastructure startup. This accomplishment positions the company for continued growth, as it has already planned upcoming partnerships and collaborations with new blockchain developer communities and is set to participate in industry events.

Steady Growth in the number of smart Contracts deployed

In accordance with the growth in the number of developers who have been using the platform, more than 4,500 DApp projects have been deployed on-chain so far, making Bunzz one of the largest DApp development infrastructures in Asia and starting to expand throughout the world.

Open Source Smart Contract Hub expanding

Since the release of the Smart Contract Hub, more blockchain developers began uploading their custom smart contracts into the open-source platform to share with the whole web3 development community, turning their smart contracts into public Modules that other developers can use for their projects. In these initial months, over 40 Modules have been reviewed and uploaded by developers, on top of the Modules offered and developed by the Bunzz team. Another clear sign this blockchain engineers ecosystem is growing and expanding.

Participation in major Web3 events

During 2023, Bunzz will go on increasing its participation in major blockchain events and working closely with new web3 developers communities worldwide.

Along with sponsoring the next ETHGLOBAL TOKYO taking place from 14 to 16 April, on Thursday, 13 April, Bunzz will be hosting a side event for web3 engineers called "Web3 Engineers Networking" at the "GMO YOURS" events hub in Shibuya Fukuras.

This event, organized by Bunzz and Spheron, welcomes prominent web3 infrastructure services such as Polygon, Filecoin, and Fluence as partners, offering attendees the chance to network and participate in panel discussions led by each partner company. In particular, this is a valuable opportunity to hear the latest information directly from the Filecoin team about the recently released FVM.

The Bunzz team extends the invitation to take part in this event and welcomes new blockchain developers to register in the platform and leverage their Smart Contract Hub.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Green Light For Global Greenhouse Gas Tracking Network

193 countries have unanimously approved the creation of a global greenhouse gas monitoring mechanism, the World Meteorological Organization has announced... More>>


Euro Med Monitor: Germany Must Change Appalling Living Conditions Of Asylum Seekers

It is incredible that in one of the richest countries in the world, asylum seekers are put in facilities plagued by rats, severe mold, and inadequate hygiene... More>>


NZ Defence Force: Repairing Community Halls & Water Tanks In Tonga

NZ Army personnel have pitched in to help restore community buildings and other structures as Tonga continues to recover from last year’s volcanic eruption and tsunami... More>>


Sufian Siddique: Community Clinics In Bangladesh

In 1998, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched a unique community clinic-based health system with the aim of bringing primary health care to everyone in Bangladesh... More>>


UN: Guterres Calls For Global Reset on Climate Change

The world is counting on the G7 bloc of industrialized democracies to demonstrate global leadership and solidarity, said the UN chief... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: On The Global South Efforts To Fix The UN

In anticipation of next month's UN Security Council talks on reforming the inherently archaic and dysfunctional political body, China’s foreign policy chief stated his country's demands... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 