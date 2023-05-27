Chic Hong Kong Grand Opening At COCO Park Shenzhen

Bringing together 130+ stylish Hong Kong brands, showcasing the city's charm

HONG KONG, May 26, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Consumers in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) can look forward to experiencing three days of fashion and stylish shopping with the opening today of the Chic Hong Kong shopping festival. Jointly hosted by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government, and held at the COCO Park shopping mall in Shenzhen's Futian District, the event is the first large-scale promotion of Hong Kong consumer goods in the GBA following the complete lifting of border-crossing restrictions.

Nearly 80 exhibitors with over 130 Hong Kong brands, will be showcasing "Hong Kong style" across food, lifestyle, and fashion.

The event is organized by HKTDC GBA Centre, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shenzhen Municipal Committee, Commerce Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality, and The People's Government of Futian District, with the support of Cyberspace Administration of Shenzhen Municipality, PRD Council of Federation of Hong Kong Industries, Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce in Guangdong, Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce Qianhai, and GBA-IDA.

New opportunities in GBA; Shenzhen-Hong Kong join forces to boost consumption

Among the distinguished guests attending the grand opening of the Chic Hong Kong shopping festival were Mr John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Mr Qin Weizhong, Mayor of the Shenzhen Municipal Government; Mr Zeng Pai, Standing Committee Member of the CPC Shenzhen Municipal Committee; Mr Gao Shengyuan, Secretary General of Shenzhen Municipal People's Government; Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC; and Ms Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the HKTDC.

In his welcome address, Dr Peter K N Lam highlighted the council's long-standing commitment to helping Hong Kong enterprises expand their presence in the Chinese mainland.

"With the complete lifting of border-crossing restrictions earlier this year, the economic recovery in the Greater Bay Area has gained strong momentum, and the two-way passenger flow between Shenzhen and Hong Kong continues to increase, demonstrating the new progress in their integration. Seizing the favourable momentum, the Chic Hong Kong shopping festival was conceived and chosen to be held in Shenzhen, a city with a robust fashion consumer market, to promote Hong Kong's high-quality brands and product designs to consumers in the Greater Bay Area and mainland cities, and to drive the development of the domestic circulation economy and intra-regional exchanges within the Greater Bay Area."

The HKTDC also plans to assist Hong Kong enterprises in connecting with new media and new retail channels through the GoGBA one-stop platform and the Mainland Development Support Scheme, enabling them to establish their brands through innovative models and expand their domestic sales market.

Explore the best of HK brands in one place.

The Chic Hong Kong shopping festival comprises three themed exhibition areas: Chic Living, Chic Style, and Chic Taste. These areas are situated in the Outdoor Star Plaza on Floor B1, the indoor atrium on L1, and just outside the venue. Products on show encompass a wide range, including consumer electronics and technology products, smart home goods, fashionable clothing and accessories, as well as food, beverages, and health products. Among the nearly 80 exhibitors, 40% are making their debut in the mainland market, using this event as a springboard to establish business ties.

The event features Hong Kong brands and "chic" items based on innovation, sustainable design, green and healthy living, original design and other trendy elements, like Hong Kong food technology startup Allklear's drinkable nutritional salad, Koofy Development's Surfwheel smart electric skateboard, sustainable brand iFarmaissance's plant-based vegan leather handbag series, and KIBO's eco-friendly leather casual shoes.

Hong Kong's highly-rated fashion design prowess is also on display with fashion clothing brand SPARKLE COLLECTION, home furnishing brand JARDIN DES FONTAINES, and professional ceramic tableware brand Loveramics showcasing their creativity. The shopping festival also gathers a collection of widely recognized classic Hong Kong brands, like Chow Sang Sang, Chow Tai Fook, Kee Wah, Kampery, Four Seas, Lee Kum Kee, and Pat Chun, all exhibiting iconic products and newly launched items.

During the festival, the HKTDC will concurrently host the Hong Kong Masterpiece Gallery. Sponsored by Create Hong Kong of the Hong Kong SAR Government, the exhibition will feature 13 emerging Hong Kong designers and over 20 exceptional or award-winning products to emphasise the strengths and benefits the city's design and creative industries can offer.

Celebrities and influencers join for a spectacular on-site experience.

At the opening ceremony, Hong Kong's rising star Gigi Yim Ming-hay delivered a passionate performance, setting the stage for three days of fun, music, magic and much more.

Altogether, over 100 activities will be open to the public including the grand finals of the "9+2" street dance competition, a surprising demonstration of KamCha Hong Kong Style Milk Tea brewing, acapella performances, freestyle basketball displays, close-up magic shows, a parade featuring stilt-walking magicians, flash mobs, energetic hip-hop performances, and portrait painting.

HKTDC has invited a number of social media influencers from Guangdong and Hong Kong to join and support the event with daily live-streaming about what the event has to offer consumers and features on their personal favourite products. Renowned Hong Kong vegetarian expert Elvis Chan and ketogenic diet expert Hayden Leung will also be there to share some ideas on how to prepare healthy delicacies.

There is also a not-to-be-missed immersive space at the venue where visitors can surround themselves in Hong Kong's vibrant culture through light and shadow using the latest projection-based technology.

Rewards, offers and prizes

The Chic Hong Kong Shopping Festival has also lined up a host of enticing offers and prizes to make sure everyone enjoys a memorable and rewarding experience. HKTDC has launched a city-wide promotional campaign to attract as many people as possible to the event.

Shenzhen residents can take part in topic discussions on Dianping (a popular review platform) and use the hashtag #HongKongNewTrend to have a chance to win a 50 RMB e-voucher.

There will also be exciting perks at the show like check-in rewards and shopping incentives. Consumers who spend 100 RMB or more at the Chic Hong Kong booths can enter a daily lucky draw, where an impressive array of rewards awaits lucky participants.

Chic Hong Kong

- Date: 26-28 May, 2023 (Friday to Sunday)

- Location: COCO Park, Futian District, Shenzhen (the Outdoor Star Plaza on Floor B1, the indoor atrium on L1, and outdoors)

- Opening hours: 10:00 to 22:30 (May 26-27); 10:00 to 22:00 (May 28)

- Entrance Fee: Free

- Scan the mini-program QR code for more information: https://tinyurl.com/24h3t3hc

- WeChat Store: https://tinyurl.com/dtuu6s8m

- Hosts: Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC); the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government

- Organisers: HKTDC GBA Centre; China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shenzhen Municipal Committee; Commerce Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality; and The People's Government of Futian District

- Support Units: Cyberspace Administration of Shenzhen Municipality; PRD Council of Federation of Hong Kong Industries; Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce in Guangdong; Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce Qianhai; and GBA-IDA

- Executive unit: The Shenzhen International Chamber of Commerce

