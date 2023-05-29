Putting Kashmir Back On The Map Of International Tourism

The tapestry of the snow-capped Himalayan ranges and the serene waters of the Dal lake provided the backdrop for the successful hosting of the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting from May 22 - 24, 2023. A critical meeting among the 100 others that India will organize throughout the year following the assumption of the G20 presidency earlier this year, the working group meeting in Srinagar came at a critical time when the Valley of Kashmir has been making persistent efforts to bounce back on the map of international tourism as an abode for domestic and international travellers.

It comes as no surprise then that the town of Srinagar was lined with fluttering posters, welcoming the delegates from different countries to what is aptly described as a paradise. The Valley of Kashmir has been a favourite among domestic and international tourists because of its scenic beauty, mouth-watering delicacies and, most importantly, an eclectic mix of cultures and traditions that present this region as an enchanting cultural mosaic. In recent years, however, the geopolitical din and the shadow of extremism have prevented it from making the most of its tourism economy, necessitating efforts to overcome the hurdles that keep Kashmir from thriving as “the warmest place on earth”.

And the recently concluded G20 Tourism meeting was a step in the right direction. As the first international, “big-ticket” event to be organized in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370, the messaging could not have been any clearer. In choosing the scenic town of Srinagar to play host to the G20 working group meeting on Tourism, India made an earnest effort to restore the legacy of the Kashmir Valley as a site that offers extraordinary touristic delights.

From the calming rides on the wooden shikaras to sensing the whiffs of fresh, blooming tulips, experiences that had, unfortunately, been confined to old photos and memories, are now once again open for public consumption with the successful conclusion of the G20 meeting. But beyond helping the region to return to its former glory as a preferred destination for tourism in India, the “strange but unique blend” of cutting-edge technology and traditional heritage of Srinagar made it an apt location to demonstrate India’s unique ties with the world as a modern power with an ancient soul. Moreover, by getting member-states of key global economies to gather in the naturally abundant town of Srinagar, India also projected its various, but interrelated, commitments towards economic growth, environmental sustainability, and societal progress. The overwhelming response received by the G20 meeting is attested by the fact that more than 60 delegates took part in the three-day-long global affair, deliberating on eco-tourism among other things.

Amid thronging local support on the ground, the G20 meeting also made a case for Kashmir as the locational venue for the shooting of Indian and international movies. Known as the “Switzerland of India”, the picturesque beauty of the Valley has long been a favourite of Hindi movie directors, where age-old classics and a cache of new Hindi films have been shot. A revival of interest within the entertainment industry vis-a-vis Kashmir will certainly help in spurring the region’s economic growth while also deepening social linkages between the people of the Valley and the world. The participation of movie performers, especially from the South Indian film industry, reinforces such a desire to put Kashmir at the centre stage of domestic, and eventually international, cultural happenings.

Accordingly, the G20 tourism meeting provided an apt occasion for the unveiling of a “Draft National Strategy for Film Tourism” to enable the achievement of the conjoined objectives of economic development and cultural preservation. In addition, the G20 meeting also identified other areas for cooperation and partnership: Green Tourism, Digitalization, Skills, MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises), and Destination Management Following years of uncertainty and chaos, an event of immense global importance such as the recently concluded G20 meeting held out a significant promise to the region of Jammu and Kashmir and its people. It will be critical for the future of this region to build on this momentum and create further opportunities for economic development and social integration. Tourism and travel, which are considered to be food for the soul, can certainly help in restoring the status of Kashmir as the “paradise on earth”.

by Chayanika Saxena

Chayanika Saxena holds a PhD from the Department of Geography, National University of Singapore.

