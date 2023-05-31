Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Belarus Must Release All Detainees Held On Political Grounds And Protect Their Rights: UN Experts

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 10:42 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

GENEVA (30 May 2023) – UN experts today called on Belarusian authorities to immediately release all prisoners in the country detained on spurious charges for exercising their fundamental rights to peaceful assembly, association and expression.

“The practice of incommunicado detention of members of the political opposition and prominent figures sentenced to lengthy prison terms for voicing dissent increased in 2023,” the experts said.

The Viasna Human Rights Centre reported that 1,511 people have been detained on politically motivated charges since widespread protests swept the country in 2020. It has also documented an average of 17 arbitrary arrests and detentions a day.

While Belarusian prisons are notorious for substandard conditions, civil society organisations continue to document the systematic discriminatory placement of persons detained on politically motivated grounds in even harsher conditions than the general prison population.

“This arbitrary practice appears to have a systemic character,” the experts said.

The harsh conditions of detention have reportedly had a negative impact on the physical and mental health of the detainees, including Mr Siarhei Tsikhanouski, Ms Maria Kalesnikava, Mr Viktar Barbaryka and Mr Maksim Znak, whose cases were documented* by the experts. The prisoners were reportedly denied access to timely and appropriate medical examinations and treatment, adequate legal representation and prevented from contacting their families.

“Incommunicado detention – with a risk of enforced disappearance – is indicative of a strategy to punish political opponents and hide evidence of their ill-treatment and torture by law enforcement and prison authorities,” the experts said.

They deplored the lack of independent, impartial and thorough investigations into these allegations of inhuman treatment and other human rights violations, as well as the failure to provide effective remedies to detainees and their families.

“The unprecedented level of repression must stop,” the experts said. “The international community must demand that Belarus comply with its international human rights obligations to ensure truth, justice and reparation for victims of human rights violations.”

*Reference is made to BLR 5/2020, BLR 7/2020, BLR 9/2020, BLR 11/2021, A/HRC/WGAD/2021/23 and A/HRC/WGAD/2022/24

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Chayanika Saxena: Putting Kashmir Back On The Map Of International Tourism

The tapestry of the snow-capped Himalayan ranges and the serene waters of the Dal lake provided the backdrop for the successful hosting of the G20 Tourism Working Group. More>>


Andrew Tarantola: White House Reveals Steps Toward 'Responsible' AI Development

The White House has released a Blueprint AI Bill of Rights, developed a risk management framework, committed $140 million to found seven new National Academies dedicated to AI research, and is looking into how private enterprise is leveraging the technology. More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Modi In Australia: Down Under Bliss For Hindutva

There is an interesting thread that links Indian Prime Minister Modi, the owner of the gargantuan conglomerate that bears his name, Gautam Adani, and Australia. More>>


John P. Ruehl: Taiwan’s Quest To Upgrade Its Battle Readiness Continues To Evolve

Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s growing strength have accelerated Taiwan’s military overhaul. Taipei is exploring multiple ways to enhance its security, but unorthodox methods risk escalation. More>>


UN: Green Light For Global Greenhouse Gas Tracking Network

193 countries have unanimously approved the creation of a global greenhouse gas monitoring mechanism, the World Meteorological Organization has announced. More>>


Euro Med Monitor: Germany Must Change Appalling Living Conditions Of Asylum Seekers

It is incredible that in one of the richest countries in the world, asylum seekers are put in facilities plagued by rats, severe mold, and inadequate hygiene. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 