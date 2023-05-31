Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors, And NMKV Mark Production Of 50,000th Fully Electric Minivehicle

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 5:49 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

YOKOHAMA & TOKYO, Japan, May 31, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (Nissan), Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Mitsubishi Motors), and NMKV Co., Ltd. (NMKV) today announced that cumulative production of the Nissan Sakura and Mitsubishi Motors eK X EV electric minivehicles has reached 50,000 units since production started approximately one year ago. Both vehicles are produced at Mitsubishi Motors' Mizushima Plant in Okayama Prefecture, Japan.

The Sakura and eK X EV are a new generation of minivehicles that are planned, developed, and managed by NMKV, a joint venture between Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. Both models have won numerous awards, such as the 2022-2023 Japan Car of the Year award, RJC Car of the Year award, and Japan Automotive Hall of Fame (JAHFA) Car of the Year award. As fully electric minivehicles, the two models have also been highly acclaimed for their ideal form of mobility for Japan in the decarbonization era.

For these two pioneering EV companies to produce EVs at this scale, the two companies achieved high-quality and cost-competitive production by combining Nissan's cutting-edge EV production technologies with the EV-minivehicle production technologies that Mitsubishi Motors developed through production of the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle, and the Minicab MiEV.

Through NMKV, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors will continue to further enhance the Sakura and eK X EV as products and deliver them to even more customers in Japan.

