Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Denied: Freedom Of Worship In Jerusalem

Sunday, 4 June 2023, 10:02 am
Opinion: MIFTAH

Israel has always attempted to take over Jerusalem, altering the demographic character of the City to impose a Jewish-only narrative, curtailing freedom of worship for Palestinian Muslims and Christians in Jerusalem. However, over the past five years, restrictions on and violation of freedom of worship in Jerusalem have taken a dangerous upward arc. This escalation is largely, but not exclusively, attributed to the rise of the far-right extremist government in Israel, with the likes of National Security Advisor Itamar Ben-Gvir in particular.

Israel has divided the Al Aqsa Mosque Compound, the third holiest site for Muslims, both temporally and spatially. Temporally, Israeli authorities have designated certain time slots for the entry of Israeli settlers into the compound to perform provocative tours, in morning, noon and afternoon intervals. During these times, Israeli authorities violently vacate Muslim worshippers from the site to make way for the Israeli settlers who are heavily guarded by Israeli occupation forces. Spatially, Israel aims to divide the location between Jews and Muslims, similar to the Ibrahimi Mosque in Al-Khalil/Hebron.

Christian holy sites are also a target of attacks by Israeli occupation forces and settlers in Jerusalem. This year alone, extremist settlers attacked the Gethsemane Church and the Church of the Imprisonment of Christ, causing material damages to both. Often, Israeli settlers spit, harass and curse at Christian clergy and nuns in the Old City, assaults that are conducted with complete impunity.

Freedom of worship is supposedly safeguarded by international law and conventions as a basic civil right. Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights stipulates: “Everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion; this right includes freedom to change his religion or belief, and freedom, either alone or in community.” Article 18 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights states: “This right shall include freedom to have or to adopt a religion or belief of his choice, and freedom, either individually or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief in worship, observance, practice and teaching.” Through such actions, Israel also violates the Jerusalem Status Quo Agreement.

For more information see -

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKClDKnw1CE

 

ENDS

 

Contact us

Rimawi Bldg, 3rd floor
14 Emil Touma Street,
Al Massayef, Ramallah
Postalcode P6058131
 

Mailing address:
P.O.Box 69647
Jerusalem
 

Palestine
972-2-298 9490/1
972-2-298 9492
info@miftah.org

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MIFTAH on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Ramzy Baroud: How Netanyahu Is Provoking Intifada In West Bank

Netanyahu is not a novice politician who is failing at appeasing all his target audiences simultaneously. He is a right-wing ideologue, who uses the Zionist ideology and religion as the foundation of his political agenda. More>>


IPMSDL: Recognize The Rights Of Brazil’s Indigenous Peoples

Protests have erupted in Sao Paulo after Congress approved PL 490. If passed into law, it would curtail the right of Indigenous Peoples to control their ancestral lands and limit their environmental protection and demarcation. More>>


Erina Haque: Qatar-Bangladesh Liquid Natural Gas Deal

Bangladesh has signed a long-term agreement to import LNG from Qatar at the rate of 1.8 MMT per annum for fifteen years. This is a very important news for Bangladesh. More>>


ETGE: TESLA Must End Its Complicity In China’s Ongoing Uyghur Genocide

Tesla’s expansion in China, its presence in East Turkistan, and its opposition to ‘decoupling’ raises alarms, especially considering the ongoing Uyghur genocide and use of slave/forced labor in Tesla’s supply chains. More>>


Asia Pathways: Reviving Infrastructure Investment As A Driver Of Resilient Development

The development of 'quality infrastructure' that is sustainable and promotes inclusive development is a driving force of economic growth, but current global challenges are undermining the potential for new private sector investment in developing Asia. More>>


Kit Kalrenberg: Brazil Hosting COP30 Points To BRICS-Led Climate Future

In 2025, global climate talks will be convened in Belém, Brazil, a city adjacent to the Amazon. The location could hardly be more symbolic. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 