Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

EveLab Insight Advances Understanding Of Skin Aging With AI-Driven Research

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 7:05 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - EveLab Insight, a leader in AI skin analysis, announces the preliminary findings from a collaborative study under the Joint Laboratory for Skin Analysis & Digital Standardization (Lab-SADS). The study of 431,321 participants, the most extensive of its kind to date, utilized the skin analysis platform Eve M to identify key inflection points of wrinkle development and severity. This marks a significant step forward in using AI to understand skin aging.

Visible signs of aging, such as wrinkles, have been central to the scientific study of skin aging and are a key component of the multibillion-dollar skincare industry. However, the extent and speed at which these signs occur has not been fully understood.

Utilizing an EveLab Insights AI skin analysis platform, Eve M, researchers at Lab-SADS were able to accurately quantify facial wrinkle phenotypes and understand the progression of skin aging at a more granular level across multiple regions of the face.

In a study titled "Identification the inflection points of wrinkle types in a large-scale population study of 431,321 subjects," released at the 2023 meeting of the International Societies of Investigative Dermatology (ISID), Lab-SADS researchers analyzed eight wrinkle-related skin-aging traits and developed polynomial regression models to estimate aging rates.

Early findings of this research revealed the severity of smile-related expression lines, such as crow's feet and nasolabial folds, begin to rapidly increase at an early age, 23-24 years old, but then stabilize as women mature into their early 50s. In contrast, wrinkles associated with expressions of anger or sadness, such as marionette lines, frown lines, and lacrimal sulcus, tend to appear later, around age 30, and do not stabilize until the late 50s.

Although a more complete analysis of the data sets is necessary before reaching final conclusions, these early findings offered a glimpse of new methods to quantify skin aging.

"The joint study has the potential to significantly enhance our understanding of skin aging characteristics," said Fudi Wang, Principal Research Scientist at EveLab Insight and co-author of the study. "EveLab Insight has played a crucial role in the experiment by providing precise and stable quantitative AI skin detection technology."

The findings were showcased at the prestigious International Society for Investigative Dermatology (ISID) 2023 meeting in Japan, where top dermatologists, scientists, and industry experts from across the globe gathered to witness the unveiling of world-class scientific research achievements.

"This research offers unprecedented insights into the timing and progression of wrinkle development," said EveLab Insight General Manager Eagle Lee. "These findings will have profound implications for the development of personalized skin aging protection and skin rejuvenation strategies."

The team's detailed analysis and identification of wrinkle development inflection points provided a critical foundation for future skincare research and product development. By enhancing the understanding of skin aging, this study paves the way for more effective and targeted skincare solutions in the future.

For more information, please visit www.evelabinsight.com.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

World Vision: Extreme Weather Events Underline Need For Climate Action In Pacific

On World Environment Day (June 5), the international aid organisation says it’s the right time to reflect on what more needs to be done to ensure communities in the Pacific can thrive in the face of the massive challenge of climate change. More>>


Chas Key: The ‘100-Year Flood’ & The Floor Levels Of Australian Houses

The so-called ‘100-year’ (or 1% Annual Exceedence Probability) flood has two main uses in the public domain in Australia. Both are problematic, though not intentionally so on the part of those whose professional activities are bound by its use. More>>


John P. Ruehl: Conflict, Migration, and Demography In Russia's Border Regions

For centuries, Russian authorities have modified their approach to managing the country’s large, diverse population. The war in Ukraine has again altered the Kremlin’s strategy of managing its complex domestic demographics. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 