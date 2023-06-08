ZeroBounce Launches Email Finder To Help Professionals Boost Email Outreach Efforts

SANTA BARBARA, CA, June 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - ZeroBounce announces the launch of Email Finder, a tool providing professionals with valid business email addresses to enhance email outreach efforts. Email Finder uses ZeroBounce's 99% accurate email validation software to return the highest-quality results.

ZeroBounce's Email Finder allows users to look for an email address by providing the person's name and company domain. The tool does not use stored data but employs proprietary technologies to discover email addresses in real time. While some email finders deliver only email address patterns, ZeroBounce checks every possible address until it returns a valid contact. Thus, it helps users prevent bounces, protect their sender reputation, and maintain high email deliverability rates.

Initially accessible via API, Email Finder is now fully available for various use cases. Users can look up a single email address and receive a result in less than three seconds. Alternatively, they can upload an entire database of names and company domains and build an outreach list they can safely use. All verified results have a green "Valid" checkmark attached, reflecting ZeroBounce's validity guarantee.

"Our customers used to find contacts elsewhere and bring them to ZeroBounce for validation. Now, they can find any email address and rest assured that it's real - without leaving our platform," says ZeroBounce founder and CEO Liviu Tanase. "It's a tool customers have been asking for, and we're thrilled to make it available. The fact that they can leverage our email validation software in the process will boost their outreach efforts."

For more information, visit https://www.zerobounce.net/email-finder.html.

Using only genuine, valid email addresses ensures senders keep a good reputation and achieve the best email deliverability for their campaigns. Whether used via API, single or bulk email address lookup, Email Finder allows customers to discover verified contacts in any industry. The tool empowers professionals everywhere, from marketing to sales and beyond, easing their work and amplifying their connections.

All ZeroBounce account holders receive 10 monthly Email Finder queries at no charge. Between June 14 and June 21, ZeroBounce is offering 50% off for the first six months of its Deliverability Toolkit subscriptions.

About ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce is an award-winning email verification, deliverability, and email-finding platform helping 250,000+ customers achieve email success.

Its 99% accurate email validation service removes obsolete and risky email addresses to help senders prevent bounces and maintain a good reputation. ZeroBounce's email deliverability toolkit further supports companies in their quest to reach the inbox. Activity Data, one of ZeroBounce's most popular features, offers subscriber activity insights, allowing marketers to target their most active audiences. Email Finder is ZeroBounce's latest tool that provides professionals with valid business email addresses to enhance their email outreach efforts.

ZeroBounce serves companies of all sizes, from solo business owners to Amazon, Disney, Netflix, LinkedIn and Sephora. The platform ensures military-grade security and is GDPR, SOC 2 Type 2, ISO-27001-certified, and India DPDP-ready. For more information, visit https://www.zerobounce.net/.

