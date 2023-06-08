Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

ZeroBounce Launches Email Finder To Help Professionals Boost Email Outreach Efforts

Thursday, 8 June 2023, 4:53 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

SANTA BARBARA, CA, June 6, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - ZeroBounce announces the launch of Email Finder, a tool providing professionals with valid business email addresses to enhance email outreach efforts. Email Finder uses ZeroBounce's 99% accurate email validation software to return the highest-quality results.

ZeroBounce's Email Finder allows users to look for an email address by providing the person's name and company domain. The tool does not use stored data but employs proprietary technologies to discover email addresses in real time. While some email finders deliver only email address patterns, ZeroBounce checks every possible address until it returns a valid contact. Thus, it helps users prevent bounces, protect their sender reputation, and maintain high email deliverability rates.

Initially accessible via API, Email Finder is now fully available for various use cases. Users can look up a single email address and receive a result in less than three seconds. Alternatively, they can upload an entire database of names and company domains and build an outreach list they can safely use. All verified results have a green "Valid" checkmark attached, reflecting ZeroBounce's validity guarantee.

"Our customers used to find contacts elsewhere and bring them to ZeroBounce for validation. Now, they can find any email address and rest assured that it's real - without leaving our platform," says ZeroBounce founder and CEO Liviu Tanase. "It's a tool customers have been asking for, and we're thrilled to make it available. The fact that they can leverage our email validation software in the process will boost their outreach efforts."

For more information, visit https://www.zerobounce.net/email-finder.html.

Using only genuine, valid email addresses ensures senders keep a good reputation and achieve the best email deliverability for their campaigns. Whether used via API, single or bulk email address lookup, Email Finder allows customers to discover verified contacts in any industry. The tool empowers professionals everywhere, from marketing to sales and beyond, easing their work and amplifying their connections.

All ZeroBounce account holders receive 10 monthly Email Finder queries at no charge. Between June 14 and June 21, ZeroBounce is offering 50% off for the first six months of its Deliverability Toolkit subscriptions.

About ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce is an award-winning email verification, deliverability, and email-finding platform helping 250,000+ customers achieve email success.

Its 99% accurate email validation service removes obsolete and risky email addresses to help senders prevent bounces and maintain a good reputation. ZeroBounce's email deliverability toolkit further supports companies in their quest to reach the inbox. Activity Data, one of ZeroBounce's most popular features, offers subscriber activity insights, allowing marketers to target their most active audiences. Email Finder is ZeroBounce's latest tool that provides professionals with valid business email addresses to enhance their email outreach efforts.

ZeroBounce serves companies of all sizes, from solo business owners to Amazon, Disney, Netflix, LinkedIn and Sephora. The platform ensures military-grade security and is GDPR, SOC 2 Type 2, ISO-27001-certified, and India DPDP-ready. For more information, visit https://www.zerobounce.net/.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Vijay Prashad: Can China & US Establish Mutual Respect To Lessen Tensions?

In 2018, the US military renamed its Pacific Command to Indo-Pacific Command & developed an Indo-Pacific Strategy that has only inflamed regional tensions by emphasising the use of military force to subordinate China. More>>


United Nations:
Ukraine Dam Destruction A "Monumental Humanitarian, Economic & Ecological Catastrophe"

Tens of thousands of civilians in Ukraine are in danger after the destruction of the huge Kakhovka dam on Tuesday, which UN chief Guterres described as a “monumental humanitarian, economic and environmental catastrophe,” resulting directly from Russia’s invasion of the country. More>>


John P. Ruehl: Conflict, Migration & Demography In Russia's Border Regions

For centuries, Russian authorities have modified their approach to managing the country’s large, diverse population. The war in Ukraine has again altered the Kremlin’s strategy of managing its complex domestic demographics. More>>


Chas Key: The ‘100-Year Flood’ & The Floor Levels Of Australian Houses

The so-called ‘100-year’ (or 1% Annual Exceedence Probability) flood has two main uses in the public domain in Australia. Both are problematic, though not intentionally so on the part of those whose professional activities are bound by its use. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 