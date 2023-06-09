Internationally Acclaimed Benns Chocolate Launches Single-Origin Chocolate Evoking Malaysian Flavours

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Benns Chocolate Factory Sdn Bhd, a premium Malaysian artisanal chocolatier, is pleased to launch a new line of single-source chocolates evoking and celebrating Malaysian cacao and flavours that also promotes sustainability and ethical farming.

Unveiled at Benns Chocolate Factory, Asia's first open-concept chocolate factory and cafe, Benns is the artisanal chocolatier's second generation of chocolate products that is vegan, sourced from single-estate Malaysian farms and wholly crafted in-house with a focus on healthy eating, superior taste and texture.

A premium chocolate with a competitive pricing accessible to all chocolate lovers, Benns celebrates the originality of Malaysian cacao as all beans are sourced domestically and brings forth the characteristic flavours of the Malaysian terroir.

Present at the launch was YB Datuk Hajah Siti Aminah binti Aching, the Deputy Minister of Plantation and Commodities Malaysia and YBrs. Datuk Ramle Kasin, the Director General of the Malaysian Cocoa Board. The MCB is collaborating with Benns Chocolate to support local cacao farmers while encouraging and assisting them in elevating the quality of domestic cacao beans.

Wilfred Ng, Managing Director of Benns Chocolate said, "The launch of today's Benns Malaysia Single-Origin Chocolate is an earnest celebration, a heartfelt homage to the exceptional originality of our local cacao, and an exquisite exploration of its distinctive flavours."

He added, "Benns Chocolate stands shoulder to shoulder with the Malaysian Cocoa Board in a harmonious symphony of collaboration, fortifying the foundations of our noble cacao industry. Together, we are architects of an unbroken chain, one that supports cacao farmers and crafts a sustainable future for the industry."

Benns practises direct engagement with cacao farmers to ensure that they receive fair remuneration for their tireless efforts. The Company also seek to elevate the lives of those who dedicate themselves to cultivating impeccable cacao beans, sharing their tales of perseverance, and inspiring a revolution in the way consumer savour and cherish chocolate.

About bean-to-bar chocolate

Bean-to-Bar chocolate, or more popularly known as craft chocolate, is currently one of the leading food trends worldwide which is witnessing a renewed popularity of organic and healthier alternatives food including chocolate. Similar to speciality coffee, these artisanal chocolates can be crafted from unique tasting and high-quality cocoa beans grown in tropical weather in Latin American, Africa and Asia. Widely regarded as the highest standard in chocolate industry, single origin bean-to-bar chocolate involves chocolate making process using cacao beans sourced from a designated estate. It also requires several crucial steps and careful treatment in its production process, beginning from cacao cultivation and farm management techniques right up to production to get the best flavour from the finished product.

At Benns, each chocolate product is made using cacao beans from single farm estates. The fruity, nutty and floral flavour notes of the chocolate are unique to their origin and each share their own story. This is known as Terroir or "Flavour of the land", a concept ubiquitous in the wine world.

