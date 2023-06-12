Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
WHO Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack In Somalia

Monday, 12 June 2023, 8:40 am
Press Release: United Nations

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday condemned in the strongest possible terms the deadly attack on the Pearl Beach Hotel and Restaurant in Mogadishu, Somalia, that left 16 dead, including a staff member.

The attack occurred on Friday and left more than 10 people injured at the beachside hotel in Somalia’s capital, the UN health agency reported.

Media reports indicated that the incident took place over several hours and involved armed perpetrators.

“We condemn all attacks on innocent civilians and humanitarian aid workers and express our deepest condolences to the family members of all those who were killed in this attack,” said Malik Mamunur, WHO representative in Somalia.

WHO is committed to continuing efforts to preserve health and respond to emergencies in Somalia, and affirms that the safety and security of its staff is a paramount factor in ensuring ongoing life-saving response operations, he said.

“We are appalled by the tragic loss of life in this senseless attack, including the death of Nasra Hassan, a WHO national female staff member,” said Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this heinous attack on a hotel that claimed so many lives, including the precious life of one of our dearest colleague,” he said, noting that Ms. Hassan, 27, had joined the WHO country office in Somalia to support the drought emergency response operations in Jubaland.

 

WHO Strongly Condemns Deadly Attack In Somalia

The WHO has condemned in the strongest possible terms the deadly attack on the Pearl Beach Hotel & Restaurant in Mogadishu that left sixteen dead & over ten people injured in Somalia's capital.


