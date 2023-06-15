Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Human Rights Chief Calls For Equal And Meaningful Participation Of Women In Public And Political Life

Thursday, 15 June 2023, 9:23 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

Gender-based biases in public and political life against women remain deeply entrenched globally, and urgent action is needed to accelerate progress towards full participation of women.

“Patriarchy must be a thing of the past. Our future depends on women and girls being at the table everywhere when decisions are made,” said Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

“It was only last year that for the first time in history women were represented in every functioning parliament in the world. Yet today, still, only one in four parliamentarians are women. At the current rate of change, it would take 155 years for women to close the gender gap. This struggle is even harder for historically marginalized women, whose representation lags behind.

“Simply said, this is a wake-up call. Parity can’t wait. Equal and meaningful participation of women in practice isn’t just about women’s rights to be heard, it is about our societies’ ability to tackle the most pressing crises confronting our world today. It is imperative that we harness the full potential and collective contribution of all of humanity to take effective action to protect the planet, to secure lasting peace, and to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.”

The High Commissioner urges States, parliamentarians, the media, civil society, the private sector and every single one of us to take the following actions:

  • Tackle the root causes of gender-based discrimination, including social norms, that limit participation of women and girls in public and political life, including through education and awareness-raising campaigns;
  • Value, recognize and redistribute unpaid care work which disproportionately falls on women;
  • Consider quotas, reserved seats and training opportunities to increase women’s representation in legislative bodies, and other key institutions of political and public life, as well as in the private sector;
  • Work to achieve gender parity in UN human rights treaty bodies;
  • Establish codes of conduct and reporting mechanisms with a view towards zero tolerance for harassment and violence against women in politics, including online;
  • Promote women role models and give greater visibility to their contributions.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Henley and Partners: UK Set To Suffer Bigger Net Exodus Of Millionaires Than Russia

The UK is expected to see a net outflow of 3,200 high-net-worth individuals in 2023, higher than the projected 3,000 net loss for Russia and double that of last year. More>>


Kit Klarenberg: Norway Rushes Into Controversial Deep-Sea Mining Race

The Norwegian government is preparing plans to open up an area of ocean almost the size of Germany to deep-sea mining, as it races to become the first country to allow extraction of battery metals from its sea floor. More>>


Survival International: Peru & Brazil’s Indigenous People Combat “Genocide Bill”

An Indigenous delegation from Brazil has flown to Peru to join forces with Indigenous organizations there in a desperate bid to stop a Congressional bill known as the 'Genocide Bill.' More>>


OHCHR: Peru Violates Child Rape Victim’s Rights

Peru has violated the rights to health and life of an indigenous and rural girl who was raped by her father from age nine until she became pregnant at age 13 by failing to provide her with information and access to legal and safe abortion. More>>


Richard S. Ehrlich: China's Monetized Soft Power

Rotting weapons & faded battlefield photos from defeated KMT guerrillas are cherished in this northern border village. Today, their descendants graciously serve Chinese tourists in cozy Chinese-themed hotels. This traumatic reversal in fortune dramatically illustrates how China's monetized soft power influences Thailand. More>>


Ramzy Baroud: The Taming Of Giorgia Meloni

The unmistakable political shift of attitude by the Italian PM's Fratelli d’Italia party is the latest evidence that European politicians use ideology merely as a vehicle. Once in power, they are governed by the same neoliberal policies that control the rest of Europe. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 