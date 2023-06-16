Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Greta Thunberg Joins Ukrainian Refugee Protest At UN Climate Conference

Friday, 16 June 2023, 8:42 am
Press Release: Fridays For Future Ukraine

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg and Fridays For Future stood in solidarity with Ukrainian refugees for a compelling demonstration outside the SB58 United Nations Climate Conference in Bonn. Under the banner "Stop Ecocide in Ukraine, Stop Ecocide on Earth," the action was a powerful protest against the recent explosion of the Kakhovka water dam in Ukraine.

“This ecocide as a continuation of Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine is yet another atrocity which leaves the world lost for words,” Greta Thunberg tweeted last week. “Our eyes are once again on Russia who must be held accountable for their crimes.”

The protestors' urgent plea calls for immediate actions from the United Nations to prevent the Russian army from causing further damage. The Kakhovka dam explosion left 700,000 citizens without water, caused over 80 settlements to be submerged, and put thousands of farmlands at risk of becoming barren.

At the demonstration, Thunberg emphasized the importance of solidarity and the necessity of active participation in preventing such horrifying incidents. "When horrifying things like these happen, we cannot just be bystanders. We must be active and raise our voice and condemn the crimes committed by Russia.” she said.

Ilyess El Kortbi, spokesperson of Fridays For Future Ukraine and a climate activist from Kharkiv, Ukraine, joined Thunberg in voicing the stark reality of their homeland. “We can't hope to achieve 'Truly Collective' goals without having Peace in areas like Ukraine. And we can't hope for Climate Action without naming the issues directly.” said El Kortbi.

El Kortbi spoke about the urgency of global climate action. “We need to stop this Ecocide and buying Russian Fossil Fuels. What is happening today in Ukraine is the truest Ecocide,” he said.

The demonstration stands as a stark reminder to all nations attending the Climate Conference of the urgent necessity to address ecocide and bring about effective climate change strategies needed to entrust long-term peace.
 

Fridays For Future Ukraine

