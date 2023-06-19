Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
EazyPay & JCB Sign Acquiring Agreement For JCB Card Acceptance At All EazyPay's Merchant Outlets In Bahrain

Monday, 19 June 2023, 3:59 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

MANAMA, Bahrain & TOKYO, June 19, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Eazy Financial Services (EazyPay), a provider of online payment services licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain, and JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., the leading payment brand from Japan, have signed an agreement to enable JCB Card acceptance across EazyPay's POS and e-commerce merchant network in the Kingdom of Bahrain. A signing ceremony was held on June 12th at Eazy Headquarters in the presence of Eazy and JCB representatives.

The partnership will provide JCB cardholders in Bahrain and worldwide with greater convenience, allowing them to enjoy the use of their JCB Cards at all EazyPay merchant outlets across the Kingdom. Eazy launched its EazyPay POS terminals and EazyPay SoftPOS app in 2020, allowing local merchants and SMEs across Bahrain to accept contactless payments. This is in line with the Kingdom's Economic Vision 2030, to provide customers with a competitive, sustainable and fair environment.

Commenting on the partnership, Nayef Tawfiq Al Alawi, founder and CEO of Eazy, said: "Our aim is to add value, and JCB gives us the opportunity to do that. This comes in harmony with our ongoing commitment & efforts toward advancing cutting-edge technologies and innovative payment solutions for our clients, driven by the vision of cementing our position as the leading POS & online payment gateway provider for digital financial services in Bahrain, and consistently working beyond conventional payment acceptance practices to achieve this."

Mr. Yuchi Kadowaki, CEO of JCB Middle East LLC., said: "I am delighted that we have entered into this partnership with Eazy. The Kingdom of Bahrain is an important market for JCB, as the number of travelers, for business and leisure, is increasing, and JCB's business in the region is increasing in line with this. The Kingdom regularly holds world-class events, such as the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix. This partnership will enhance our offering for the convenience of cardholders in the Kingdom and cater to both the business and touristic needs of our cardholders worldwide."

About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961, expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage. Today, its acceptance network includes more than 43 million merchants worldwide, serving a cardmember base of 154 million, spread mainly across the Asian countries and territories. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB is committed to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: https://www.global.jcb/en/

About Eazy Financial Services (EazyPay)

Established in 2016, Eazy is licensed & regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain as a provider of payment services, payment gateways & POS systems and an online payment acquirer in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Innovation is Eazy's key mission & aim, consistently creating simple, secure, speedy and comprehensive payment Acceptance for all merchants & end users. Eazy is the first & only Acquiring financial institution to enable crypto for In-Store & Online payments in the MENA region. Eazy owns & operates EazyPay(TM) to fulfill its Acquiring payment services with 1,200 merchants and 8,400 POS terminals across Bahrain, and transactions of $1.8 billion in 2022. See more at https://eazy.net/.

