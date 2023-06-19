Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
BREATHE! Convention Charts New Territory With World's Largest Communal NFT

Monday, 19 June 2023, 4:00 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 19, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - BREATHE! Convention, a leading event in the emerging tech space, proudly announces a groundbreaking endeavor to set a new Guinness World Record with the creation of the World's Largest Communal NFT, during its upcoming convention in Las Vegas from September 13 to 15, 2023.

At the heart of this year's convention is a monumental collaborative art project spearheaded by tech industry veteran and creative thinker, Aaron Vick. Known for his innovative digital art pieces, Aaron Vick will facilitate the creation of an 18-foot by 30-foot art piece that will serve as a symbolic testament to the spirit of Web3 and the community. Convention attendees will contribute to this massive piece, adding their signatures, doodles, or drawings during the event.

"As we merge art, technology, and community to create the world's largest communal NFT, we're tapping into the collective creativity of the Web3 community," said Aaron Vick. "The anticipation to witness the contributions of each attendee to this groundbreaking project gives me FOMO, & I'm going to be there!"

Celebrated New England photographer Lauren McDonagh-Pereira is set to capture the high-resolution images of the completed art piece, which will then undergo rendering as a single art piece for minting on the Tezos Blockchain. This procedure produces a unique and historic NFT, destined for airdrop to the contributing attendees after minting, cementing their involvement in this monumental event.

"BREATHE! Convention is spearheading the creation of the world's largest communal NFT, an embodiment of the future," said Shawn Willis, our CEO and Founder. "This unique venture stands as a testament to the power of Web3 ethos, harnessing the strength of the community."

Notable events recently on the Tezos Blockchain include the artist Refik Anadol's 3D installation displayed at the MOMA in NYC, which provided viewers a commemorative NFT.

BREATHE! Convention continues to build itself as the premier platform for innovators, artists, and leaders in the emerging tech space. This year's convention is committed to showcasing an exciting, historic event that will inspire, educate, and empower attendees.

For more information about BREATHE! Convention, the World's Biggest Communal NFT, and how to attend, please visit www.breatheconvention.com.

About BREATHE!

Taking place on September 13-15, 2023 at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, BREATHE! Convention is renowned for fostering mass adoption and educational opportunities in industries that include Web3, AI, Blockchain, Metaverse, AR/VR, NFT technology, and more. The convention is backed by a strong community of investors, founders, developers, and educators who are committed to empower attendees and participants to learn, apply, and thrive in the rapidly changing tech landscape.

Visit www.breatheconvention.com to secure your ticket to attend and inquire for exhibiting and sponsoring opportunities. BREATHE! is active on social media, providing the latest news and updates to the event.

About Aaron Vick

Aaron Vick is a pioneering artist and creative thinker known for his innovative digital art pieces. With a fearless and irreverent approach, Aaron challenges traditional norms and pushes the boundaries of artistic expression. His work reflects a unique blend of artistry, philosophy, and dark humor, inviting viewers to question their beliefs and explore new frontiers.

Produced by 5AM Global
Powered by Metakeep and NFT TiX

