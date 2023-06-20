Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
UN Expert On Human Rights In Haiti Begins Official Visit

Tuesday, 20 June 2023, 3:27 am
Press Release: United Nations Human Rights Commissioner

William O’Neill, UN Expert on Human Rights in Haiti, will today start an official visit to Haiti that will last until Thursday 29 June.

This is O’Neill’s first official visit to Haiti since he was designated as the UN Expert on Human Rights in Haiti on 12 April by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, following a request from the UN Human Rights Council.

During his visit, O’Neill is scheduled to meet the Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, as well as other high-level officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jean Victor Geneus, and the Minister of Justice, Emilie C. Prophete.

The Expert will hold meetings with the UN Special Representative of the Secretary General for Haiti, Maria Isabel Salvador, and delegates of other UN entities, as well as representatives of the diplomatic community.

During his visit, O’Neill will meet victims and human rights organizations.

He will also travel to Cap Haitïen, in northern Haiti, where he will meet regional officials and representatives of civil society organizations.

The Expert will hold a news conference in Port-au-Prince at the end of his mission, on Wednesday 28 June at 15h local time. Access to the news conference will be strictly limited to accredited media.

More details about the news conference, including instructions on registration, will follow in a media invitation to be issued locally.

 

