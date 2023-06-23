Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Fire And Emergency’s Third Canada Deployment

Friday, 23 June 2023, 10:39 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency’s third deployment of firefighters to Canada will be a joint effort between three agencies.

While Fire and Emergency is supplying 12 firefighters to Alberta and two shadow Incident Controllers to British Columbia in the 24-strong contingent, the deployment will also feature five firefighters each from the Department of Conservation (DOC) and Forestry Protection Services (FPS).

Fire and Emergency Deputy National Commander Steph Rotarangi says this inter-agency co-operation is an important feature of many New Zealand wildfire firefighting efforts, whether that be domestic or international.

"We often work closely with DOC and forestry industry crews during domestic wildfires, and this has also been the case with previous international deployments.

"This joint approach allows us to share knowledge and this international deployment will allow us to bring new knowledge to the collective approach to fighting wildfires in New Zealand."

The two shadow roles are also important to continue developing Fire and Emergency’s wildfire capability.

The purpose of sending these people is for them to gain experience in an Incident Management Team (IMT) at large complex wildfire incidents. They will be shadowing a Type 1 Incident Commander, which in a New Zealand context relates to a Level 3 Incident Controller at a National wildfire incident - the highest level of wildfire we have.

Steph Rotarangi says these two people will be able to bring back a greater understanding of managing a large-scale wildfire.

"Due to the effects of climate change, we are expecting to see more severe wildfires in New Zealand in the future.

"Having the capability to effectively manage such events is important for us to have going forward."

This third deployment will land in country as our first deployment are demobilising. That first deployment of 25 firefighters will be leaving Canada on 26 June and arriving back in New Zealand on 28 June. The second deployment of 21 firefighters remains in Canada, having left New Zealand on 7 June.

"I want to thank those firefighters for their mahi in Canada, and also their friends and families for supporting them in being able to deploy and holding down the fort back home while they have been away," Steph Rotarangi says.

Canada’s wildfire preparedness level remains at 5 - Extreme. Across the country there are 410 active fires, with 198 of those deemed "out of control".

At the time of writing, in Alberta where most of this deployment will be situated, there are 73 active wildfires: 13 are out of control, 26 are being held and 34 are under control.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Ramzy Baroud: Irony Of 'Celebrating' World Refugee Day, Then Blaming Victims

The latest boat disaster tells a much bigger story than the sympathetic news headlines attempted to convey. It is a story of war, poverty, inequality and despair. More>>


Richard Haas: A Tale Of Two Invasions

Thirty-three years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait and the world united to expel Saddam Hussein’s army. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has elicited far less global unity, a result of the return of great-power rivalry and declining US prestige. More>>


World Vision: NZ Fails To Reach Refugee Quota Again

“This is the fourth year in a row NZ has not met its refugee quota target. We know Covid-19 played a part and we applaud the steps taken to increase the numbers last year, but there’s still much more we can and should do." More>>


United Nations: Taliban Edicts Suffocating Women & Girls In Afghanistan

Women and girls are denied education beyond primary level, banned from working outside the home in most sectors, prohibited from accessing public baths, parks, and gyms, and moving freely around the country. More>>


Save The Children: 8M People Cut Off From Food Aid in Afghanistan

A large-scale plague of locusts is ravaging Afghanistan’s northern provinces, with 8M people cut off from food aid in the past two months due to funding shortfalls. More>>


United Nations: War Having Stark Impact On Ukrainian Society

With 22% of households in Ukraine spending over a quarter of their monthly income on healthcare, Russia's invasion has also affected living conditions, access to education, livelihoods, food security, and gender equality. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 