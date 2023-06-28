Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fujitsu Recognized As Winner Of 2023 Microsoft Japan Healthcare & Life Sciences Partner Of The Year Award

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 7:10 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

Further recognition as winner of the Microsoft Japan Global System Integrator (GSI) award and Government award categories, and selection as finalist in GSI award, SAP on Azure award, Defense & Intelligence award categories of the Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

TOKYO, June 28, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has won the 2023 Microsoft Japan Healthcare & Life Sciences Partner of the Year award for its cloud-based platform that allows users in the healthcare field to securely collect and leverage health-related data. Based on patients' consent, data from medical institutions' electronic medical record systems and patients' personal health data including vital data can be collected and stored on the Microsoft Azure based platform to promote personalized healthcare. Fujitsu was recognized for the high evaluation received from its customers in the healthcare field for providing excellent services via its platform.

The Microsoft Japan Partner of the Year Awards recognizes those partners of Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd. that have acquired significant trust from customers by achieving exceptional results during the past year. In addition to the 2023 Microsoft Japan Healthcare & Life Sciences Partner of the Year award, Fujitsu was also awarded in two further categories, marking its fifth consecutive recognition since 2019.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards(1) recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

Fujitsu was recognized as a finalist in three categories: GSI award, SAP on Azure award, and Defense & Intelligence award.

Moving forward, Fujitsu will continue to promote partnerships with stakeholders from the manufacturing, distribution, healthcare and public sectors and business partners, focusing on innovative and reliable technologies. As a partner in sustainability transformation, Fujitsu will work with customers to contribute to the resolution of environmental problems, improve people's wellbeing, and transform businesses to realize sustainable economic growth as part of its vision for "Fujitsu Uvance," innovative solutions that address customers' business challenges and solve societal issues.

"We are honored that Fujitsu was recognized by Microsoft for expanding its capabilities as a GSI partner and its commitment to its core focus areas with three awards in the 2023 Microsoft Japan Partner of the Year award, and chosen as a finalist on a global level for three awards in the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year awards. Fujitsu leveraged its capabilities through global talent development initiatives to contribute to DX in various areas, including the launch of its cloud-based platform for the healthcare sector, customer support through RISE with SAP on Azure, and cloud business support for Australian government customers. Moving forward, we look forward to drawing on these capabilities and building on the partnership with Microsoft to accelerate customers' sustainability transformation (SX), with the aim of creating a sustainable society through digital innovation," said Tetsuzo Nakahara, SVP, Head of Strategic Alliance, Fujitsu Limited.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year's winners demonstrate the best of what's possible with the Microsoft Cloud."

(1) Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards:
Announced annually prior to Microsoft's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19 this year.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.

