Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Security Council Terminates Mali Peacekeeping Mission

Sunday, 2 July 2023, 6:06 am
Press Release: UN News

The Security Council on Friday unanimously approved the complete withdrawal of UN peacekeeping forces in Mali, although it will take six months for the final “blue helmets” to depart.

Security Council members reiterated strong support for the full withdrawal of the decade-old UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), and the transfer of security responsibilities to the country’s transitional Government, which has been in power since a coup in 2021.

Commending the peacekeeping operation and its staff, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for the “full cooperation of the transitional Government for an orderly and safe withdrawal of the mission’s personnel and assets in the coming months”, said Farhan Haq, his deputy spokesperson.

The UN chief also urged all the signatory parties to the 2015 Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali “to continue honouring the ceasefire as MINUSMA withdraws”, Mr. Haq said.

However, the UN chief remains concerned by the fact that the level and duration of the financial commitment authority required to facilitate the drawdown process have been significantly reduced during budget negotiations in the General Assembly’s Fifth Committee, the deputy spokesperson said, adding that “this increases the complexities and risks of the drawdown operation”.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General will continue to engage with the transitional Government on how best to serve the interests of the people of Mali in cooperation with the UN Country Team in Mali, the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) and other partners.

Security Council’s unanimous support

By the terms of the adopted resolution, MINUSMA will begin drawing down its presence on Saturday and will completely withdraw from Mali by 1 January 2024.

The Council also authorized the mission to respond with force to imminent threats of violence to civilians and contribute to the safe civilian-led delivery of humanitarian assistance, up to 30 September.

Established by the Council in 2013 following a coup the previous year, the mission’s presence, as of February 2023, stands at more than 15,000 personnel, according to MINUSMA.

Media reports have depicted a grim security landscape. Over the past decade, Mali and the Sahel region have seen a surge in clashes and attacks by armed groups and terrorist affiliates, with 303 peacekeepers killed, according to MINUSMA.

Conditions have also worsened due to climate shocks, and rising intercommunal tensions over scarce resources that have become the main drivers of continued violence, mass displacement, instability, and cross-border trafficking.

UN mission’s ‘crucial role’

Echoing a common message from Council members, Ghana’s Ambassador Harold Adlai Agyeman said the resolution marks a milestone, adding that MINUSMA has played a “crucial role” in securing Mali amid many challenges.

Many Council members agreed that the mission’s drawdown does not end the international community’s assistance to Mali. Russia’s Deputy Ambassador Anna Evstigneeva said Moscow will continue to provide support, including on a bilateral basis.

Security concerns

Several Council members, including the United Kingdom’s Ambassador Barbara Woodward, cautioned that the withdrawal is occurring at a time of fragility in the Sahel region.

Reflecting those concerns, Ambassador for the United States Jeffrey DeLaurentis said all efforts should be made to address such issues as the presence of armed actors, including the Wagner Group, a Russia-based private security contractor that media reports have indicated as being active in Mali.

“Although we regret the decision of the transitional Government to abandon MINUSMA and the fact that this will harm the Malian population, we voted in favour of the resolution since we are satisfied with the withdrawal plan adopted,” he said.

Mali: Government pledges full support

While MINUSMA did not achieve all of its goals, Mali’s Ambassador Issa Konfourou said the mission has made gains in such areas as human rights.

Ahead of the withdrawal, he said the Malian Government will ensure compliance with the terms of the mission’s disengagement within the established timeframe.

In addition, Mali will continue to work tirelessly to protect civilians over all its territory, he said, paying tribute to peacekeepers’ contributions.

However, he regretted that the Council continues to consider the current situation in Mali as a “threat to international security”, pointing to such gains made as a resumption of constitutional order and the advance of the Algiers Process towards achieving lasting peace.

For more details on this and other meetings occurring throughout the UN system, visit our dedicated UN Meetings Coverage page.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 
UNFAO: Pacific Island Nations Drive Agrifood Systems Transformation

Government Ministers from many Pacific Island nations have convened in Rome, calling for urgent action to help them transform their agrifood systems to mitigate the negative effects of climate change & resolve nutritional deficiencies faced by their inhabitants. More


UN: Syrians Facing Ever Worsening Conditions

Recent reports have tracked deadly drone attacks, shelling, terrorist attacks, and a spate of pro-Government airstrikes. Syrians still face massive displacement, an acute economic crisis, and the tragedy of the detained, disappeared, & missing. More


Euro-Med Monitor: Fortress Europe’s New Migration Pact Evades Legal Obligations

Especially problematic is the proposal that asylum seekers be transferred to a specific location at or in proximity of the external border of the concerned Member State, or in other designated locations within its territory where appropriate facilities exist. More

UN: Displacement Soars In Sudan Amid Shrinking Humanitarian Access

Humanitarian needs have soared among people displaced by fighting, with the number of those fleeing expected to surpass projections. Nearly 2M have been displaced internally and over 560,000 have migrated to neighbouring countries. More


Alexander Gillespie: NZ Walks An Increasingly Fine Line With China

With bilateral trade worth $40B in 2022 & potentially reaching $50B by 2030, Hipkins was wise to visit now, given what he has coming up next - the NATO summit in July and a decision on whether NZ should join “pillar two” of the AUKUS security pact. More


UN: Security In DR Congo Worsens

M23's withdrawal has been piecemeal, tactical, and political, with the armed group still controlling the movement of people & goods in Masisi & Rutshuru. Its recent offensive repositioning raises fears that hostilities could resume at any time. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 